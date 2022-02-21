Harsha murder case: Deceased had received threats from Islamist outfits in 2015 over alleged blasphemy, usual suspects celebrate his death

A day after the brutal murder of 26-year-old Hindu activist Harsha, it has come to light that he received ‘fatwas’ and threats from radical Islamists in 2015 over accusations of blasphemy. This information was first shared on Twitter by student activist Rashmi Samant.

In a post shared on December 31, 2015, by an Islamist page ‘Mangalore Muslims’ on Facebook, it threatened Harsha with physical harm for his remarks on Prophet Muhammad. The post read, “Harsha, a member of Hindutva terrorist group, has put out objectionable posts targeting Prophet Mohammad and Allah and has shared morphed images of holy Kaaba on social media platforms.”

It further emphasised, “We request the people of Shivamogga to file a case against him in the nearest police station and also give “proper treatment” to him. The brothers of Karavali (coastal Karnataka), please file as many complaints against Harsha at various police stations and make him spend the rest of his life in police stations or courts.”

“Leave a text in Inbox for more information about him, share this image and information,” the page appealed to Islamists. On the same day, another Facebook page by the name of ‘Karavvali Muslims’ shared the same message.

A similar message was shared by a Facebook page named ‘Shimoga’s Muslims’ on January 3, 2016.

Usual suspects celebrate the murder of Harsha

Following the death of Harsha, Islamists and so-called liberals took to social media to express their happiness.

One Twitter user (@OpinionatedBong) labelled the deceased Hindu activist as a terrorist. He wrote, “Hey ANI, let me fix the tweet for you. Here it goes – Karnataka| A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal terrorist Harsha was eliminated yesterday at around 9 pm in Shivamogga to protect Humanity from Hindu fascism.”

Islamists spared no time in sending laughing emojis and congratulatory messages, on learning about the death of the Bajrang Dal activist.

‘Great’, ‘Bohot Badiya’, ‘Gajab’, the Islamists reacted to the news of Harsha’s death.

Apologist of Islamists, one C J Werleman, who often refers to himself as a journalist/columnist and is hailed by Indian ‘liberals’ and Islamists alike, referred to Harsha as a ‘terrorist’.

A terrorist belonging to the Hindu extremist group #BajrangDal, which carried out a wave of terrorist attacks against Muslims in Tripura in November, was killed in Karnataka – last night. — CJ Werleman (@cjwerleman) February 21, 2022

Harsha was killed after he shared a post where he opposed the hijab in school uniform. For that, it seems, Werleman, labelled him a ‘terrorist’.

On Sunday (February 20) night, Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was stabbed to death near Kamat petrol bunk in the Shivamogaa district of Karnataka. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in the dress code of schools and colleges.

The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries. A probe has been launched into the case. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received threats prior to his brutal killing. Meanwhile, the Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister KS Eshwarappa had claimed that the Bajrang Dal activist was killed by ‘Musalman goondas’.