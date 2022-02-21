Karnataka: Hindu activist hacked to death in Shivamogga, situation tense

Amidst the ongoing hijab row, a 26-year-old Hindu activist was brutally murdered in the Shivamogaa district in Karnataka. The incident took place near Kamat petrol bunk on Sunday (February 20) at around 9:30 pm.

As per reports, the victim was identified as one Harsha. He was a tailor by occupation and hailed from Seegehatti in the Shivamogaa district. Harsha was a member of the Hindu organisation, Bajrang Dal, and was seen sporting saffron shawls to demand uniformity in dress code.

The identity of the perpetrators is yet to be ascertained. Following the murder of Harsha, the situation in Shivamogga has become tense. A probe has been launched into the case. During the investigation, it came to light that the victim had received threats prior to his brutal killing.

Karnataka | A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered yesterday at around 9 pm in Shivamogga. Security heightened in the city. — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2022

A picture of a wounded Harsha had been doing the rounds of the internet. The Hindu activist was rushed to Mc Gann district hospital, where he succumbed to his stab injuries.

His murder prompted large-scale protests in Shivamogaa. Several vehicles were set on fire in Seegehatti, following which the district administration imposed Section 144 in the area. A large contingent of police had been deployed to prevent any law and order situation.

Reportedly, all schools and colleges have been ordered to remain closed on Monday in light of Harsha’s killing. Besides, cinema halls and commercial establishments have been asked to close by 9 o clock at night.

While speaking to OpIndia, the locals alleged that the persons from the Muslim community hacked the Hindu activist to the death. They informed that the killers came in a car and attacked Harsha with sharp weapons.