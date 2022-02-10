Thursday, February 10, 2022
Updated:

‘Hijab is Allah’s order for women, they have to obey’: Javed Akhtar says he doesn’t support burqa, gets attacked by Islamists

"Some people follow Islam as per their convenience. They want only those things from Quran and Hadis which are beneficial to them. But only he is the true Muslim who follows Islam completely. If you deny even a single thing from Quran or Hadis, you are not a Muslim anymore," one of the responses to Javed Akhtar's tweet read.

OpIndia Staff
Javed Akhtar gets attacked by Islamists on social media for saying he doesn't support Hijab or burqa
Javed Akhtar, image via Twitter
3

Controversial lyricist Javed Akhtar has once again attracted criticism after expressing his views about the hijab or burqa on Twitter on 10the February 2022. This time he is being taught the basics of Islam by Islamists.

As the Karnataka hijab row rages on media and social media, Javed Akhtar’s old tweets against hijab and burqa were shared on social media by many. On February 10, the lyricist tweeted, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls, and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity!”

Javed Akhtar came on the radar of Islamists within minutes. Every other Islamist was seen schooling him about Islam. A Twitter handle @aamadmi29 said, “Hijab is an order by God for women and they have to obey”.

Another Twitter user called ‘Pakisdani’ has written in his reply to Javed Akhtar “Hijab and Burqa don’t need your approval. It’s a choice, just accept it. It’s a universal right. India Some people in India need more maturity and tolerance. Let others live and don’t impose your ideology on them!”

Amir Sherwani has replied, “This uncle had to come, but he is too late to talk on this. This brand of white and UC Feminism and modernity (colonial) is equally very problematic. What if those women who wear burqa or hijab as their informed decision or choices?”

Aquib Ansari wrote, “Burqa or hijab is the most vital practice in Islam.”

Another Islamist Twitter handle @Zraar640 has posted “Allah aap pr raham kre Muslims ho kr hazrat Muhammad P. B. U. H ke frmaan ka inkaar kr rahe ho” which means “May the Allah be kind to you. You are denying the orders of Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him.”

Naeem Khan has posted saying, “Some people follow Islam as per their convenience. They want only those things from Quran and Hadis which are beneficial to them. But only he is the true Muslim who follows Islam completely. If you deny even a single thing from Quran or Hadis, you are not a Muslim anymore.”

Aisha Sikander has replied to Javed Akhtar saying “U r a renowned author writer poet and what not …but u fail to read and understand what is written in Quran …irony ….sometimes after acquiring so much knowledge u gain nothing ….wisdom is bestowed not everyone is lucky ….”

M Idris Khatri stated that Javed Akhtar doesn’t know the meaning of Halal and Haram “How can one understand the importance of burqa in Islam when he does not know what is haram and what is halal in the first place?”

Javed Akhtar’s Twitter timeline is flooding with such replies by Islamists in which he is criticized for not supporting the hijab and schooled for ‘lack of his knowledge’ about Islam.

 

Javed Akhtar news, Javed Akhtar burqa, Javed Akhtar hijab
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

