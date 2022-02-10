Controversial lyricist Javed Akhtar has once again attracted criticism after expressing his views about the hijab or burqa on Twitter on 10the February 2022. This time he is being taught the basics of Islam by Islamists.

As the Karnataka hijab row rages on media and social media, Javed Akhtar’s old tweets against hijab and burqa were shared on social media by many. On February 10, the lyricist tweeted, “I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time, I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls, and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of ‘MANLINESS’. What a pity!”

I have never been in favour of Hijab or Burqa. I still stand by that but at the same time I have nothing but deep contempt for these mobs of hooligans who are trying to intimidate a small group of girls and that too unsuccessfully. Is this their idea of “MANLINESS” . What a pity — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) February 10, 2022

Javed Akhtar came on the radar of Islamists within minutes. Every other Islamist was seen schooling him about Islam. A Twitter handle @aamadmi29 said, “Hijab is an order by God for women and they have to obey”.

Excuse me Javed Bhai, Your Opinion Matters where God has Allowed us to show our opinion, but Sorry to say for example God has forbidden drinking of achoal, now i or you have authority to write such word of in favour or not. Hijab is an order by God for women she has to obey . — 🇵🇰ابن آدم 🇵🇰 (@aamadmi29) February 10, 2022

Another Twitter user called ‘Pakisdani’ has written in his reply to Javed Akhtar “Hijab and Burqa don’t need your approval. It’s a choice, just accept it. It’s a universal right. India Some people in India need more maturity and tolerance. Let others live and don’t impose your ideology on them!”

Hijab and Burqa don’t need your approval. It’s a choice, just accept it. It’s a universal right.

India

Some people in India need more maturity and tolerance. Let others live and don’t impose your ideology on them! — Pakisdani (@danstan112) February 10, 2022

Amir Sherwani has replied, “This uncle had to come, but he is too late to talk on this. This brand of white and UC Feminism and modernity (colonial) is equally very problematic. What if those women who wear burqa or hijab as their informed decision or choices?”

चिचा को आना पढ़ा। खेर बहुत देर करदी हुज़ूर आते आते।



This brand of white and UC Feminism and modernity (colonial) is equally very problematic. What if those women who wear burqa or hijab as their informed decision or choices? https://t.co/egP8SLFqyy — Amir Sherwani (@Amir_Sherwani) February 10, 2022

Aquib Ansari wrote, “Burqa or hijab is the most vital practice in Islam.”

Oh! Dear sir, u doesn’t know d what is burqa or hijab and islamic belief,so yours sympathy is not enough,

Burqa or hijab most vital practice in Islam.. https://t.co/g9MVwoZKoF — Aquib Ansari (@AquibAn70568314) February 10, 2022

Another Islamist Twitter handle @Zraar640 has posted “Allah aap pr raham kre Muslims ho kr hazrat Muhammad P. B. U. H ke frmaan ka inkaar kr rahe ho” which means “May the Allah be kind to you. You are denying the orders of Hazrat Muhammad peace be upon him.”

Allah aap pr raham kre Muslims ho kr hazrat Muhammad P. B. U. H ke frmaan ka inkaar kr rahe ho — Zraar640 (@Zraar6) February 10, 2022

Naeem Khan has posted saying, “Some people follow Islam as per their convenience. They want only those things from Quran and Hadis which are beneficial to them. But only he is the true Muslim who follows Islam completely. If you deny even a single thing from Quran or Hadis, you are not a Muslim anymore.”

Kuch log hote hai jo apne Hisaab se Islam ko follow karte hai unhe Quran aur Hadis se sirf wo batein chahiye hoti jo unke matlab ki ho . But Iman wala wahi hai jo poore Islam ko mane agar ek bhi bat Quran aur hadis ki nahi manoge to tum Musalman nahi. — Naeem Khan (@naimpathans) February 10, 2022

Aisha Sikander has replied to Javed Akhtar saying “U r a renowned author writer poet and what not …but u fail to read and understand what is written in Quran …irony ….sometimes after acquiring so much knowledge u gain nothing ….wisdom is bestowed not everyone is lucky ….”

U r a renowned author writer poet and what not …but u fail to read and understand what is written in Quran …irony ….sometimes after acquiring so much knowledge u gain nothing ….wisdom is bestowed not everyone is lucky …. — Aisha (@aishasikander) February 10, 2022

M Idris Khatri stated that Javed Akhtar doesn’t know the meaning of Halal and Haram “How can one understand the importance of burqa in Islam when he does not know what is haram and what is halal in the first place?”

जिसे हर।म हलाल का पता नही वो किया जाने ,,इस्लाम मे पर्दे की एहमियत को,,,, — M Idris Khatri (@midriskhatri313) February 10, 2022

Javed Akhtar’s Twitter timeline is flooding with such replies by Islamists in which he is criticized for not supporting the hijab and schooled for ‘lack of his knowledge’ about Islam.