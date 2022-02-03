Kerala police have arrested a man named Mohammed Nazim (27) from Chathanoor in Kollam district in Kerala in a case of grooming jihad who allegedly trapped a Hindu girl posing as a Hindu man. He brainwashed and raped the girl multiple times on the pretext of marriage. When she became pregnant, he kicked her in the abdomen causing abortion and killing her unborn child.

According to reports, Nazim pretended to be unmarried to befriend the girl. But actually, he is married with a kid. They gradually became friends and got into a relationship. A few months ago, the girl fell for his ruse and eloped with him after he made promised to marry her. After fleeing, the duo went to a nearby temple and exchanged garlands and started living together in a rented house in Chavara, about 30 km from Chathannoor.

Trouble started when the victim became pregnant. After sexually assaulting her multiple times, Nazim turned to violence and began abusing her on a regular basis. He recently kicked her in the abdomen and thrashed her severely, causing her to bleed and resulting in a miscarriage. Currently, she’s being treated in Paripally Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted in a critical condtion.

After the incident, the girl’s parents lodged a complaint against Nazim at the Paripally police station. Following the registration of the case, the accused was nabbed from Chathannoor and sent to judicial custody.