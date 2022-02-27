Monday, February 28, 2022
‘They were wishing for my death during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham’: PM Modi slams opposition in Varanasi

When PM Modi had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party had said that it is better for a person to spend his last days in Kashi

PM Modi said in a public meeting at Varanasi that when he was inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, a few people from the opposition were wishing for his death. After offering pooja rituals at Kashi Vishwanath temple, he was addressing Booth Vijay Sammelan organized by the BJP workers in Varanasi Sunday 27th February 2022.

In this meeting, Modi said, “A few people have lowered their standard so much that they went on to wish for my death when I was here for inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. But I enjoyed that too. Because Kashi will not leave me till I breathe my last and nor the people of Kashi will leave me. What can be better than dying while serving the devotees of Mahadev?”

It is notable that before PM Modi had inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath corridor, Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party had said that it is better for a person to spend his last days in Kashi. PM Modi has today given a befitting reply to this jibe by Akhilesh Yadav. “That place is meant to live during the last days, the last days are spent in Varanasi only”, he had said after learning that the PM was arriving at Varanasi.

Modi further said that he has liked the title of the program Booth Vijay Sammelan as it is the common party worker on a booth that turns out to be the key mobilizer on the ground level. Modi said, “Party had sent me as a worker here and the people of Varanasi gave me an opportunity to not only serve the city but also the nation. Party workers are like an open university for me. I learn so many things from our party workers. We treat our party and workers as a family. The parties run by a single family, therefore, can’t defeat us.”

He added, “We don’t even win the elections, but our whole focus is centred towards winning the hearts of the people, and services offered by the party workers in the COVID-19 pandemic is a testimony of that. For a BJP worker, Seva is the ultimate value. Hence, ‘the party is greater than individual and nation greater than the party’ has always been our motto.”

Modi also appealed to all the party workers to serve the pilgrims arriving at Kashi for Mahashivaratri on 1st March 2022. PM Modi recalled every achievement by the state government and the changes that occurred in the state and especially in Varanasi.

