Tuesday, December 14, 2021
HomeNews ReportsDid Akhilesh Yadav just wish PM Modi death? Here is what he said about...
FeaturedNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Did Akhilesh Yadav just wish PM Modi death? Here is what he said about PM Modi’s visit to Varanasi

While speaking about Narendra Modi's visit to Varanasi, Akhilesh Yadav said that the PM can stay there for months as people spend their last days in the city

OpIndia Staff
387

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor today, which was his dream project. He received a warm welcome from the people of Kashi on the occasion, who showered him with petals thanking him for bringing the transformation to the city nobody believed was possible. However, opposition leaders are not happy with the popularity of Modi, and Akhilesh Yadav seemed to have wished death for the PM while talking about the grand celebrations in the world’s oldest city.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was talking to media today when the journalists asked for his comments about PM Modi visiting Varanasi today and the month-long celebrations that starts today in the city.

Akhilesh Yadav misinterpreted the questioned, and assumed that PM Modi will be staying in Varanasi for one month. Accordingly, he replied, ‘very good, not just one month, he can stay they for two months, three months. That place is meant to live during the last days, the last days are spent in Varanasi only’.

This comment by Akhilesh Yadav seems to clearly mean that Narendra Modi is now in his last days of his life, and he should spend this period of his life Varanasi, like many Hindus do during their last days.

Akhilesh Yadav has been widely condemned for this comment, with BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya saying that this reflects the distorted mentality of Yadav. He said Akhilesh Yadav has lost his mental balance anticipating defeat in the coming assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra commented that all ‘Aurangzebs’ have lost their minds after seeing the divinity and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta wondered what does this reflect, “His upbringing? His party SaPa? His lack of scruples and absence of values? His fetish for Jinnah? His itch to tickle Islamist fancies? All this and more?”

It is notable that a month-long cultural program is being held in Varanasi after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by PM Modi. The mega project has decongested the area around the temple complex and its surroundings, which was surrounded by buildings and the road to the temple was narrow. Under the project, govt purchased over 300 buildings and demolished them to create space for the project. During those demolitions, several old temples and other structures were also discovered, which were hidden behind those buildings.

 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,513FollowersFollow
25,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com