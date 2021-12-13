Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor today, which was his dream project. He received a warm welcome from the people of Kashi on the occasion, who showered him with petals thanking him for bringing the transformation to the city nobody believed was possible. However, opposition leaders are not happy with the popularity of Modi, and Akhilesh Yadav seemed to have wished death for the PM while talking about the grand celebrations in the world’s oldest city.

Samajwadi Party chief and former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav was talking to media today when the journalists asked for his comments about PM Modi visiting Varanasi today and the month-long celebrations that starts today in the city.

“आखिरी समय में वहीं रहा जाता है, बनारस में”, अखिलेश यादव का यह बयान शर्मनाक है।



आज जब विश्वनाथ धाम के संवर्धन का इतना विशिष्ट काम हुआ, तब प्रधानमंत्री के लिए मृत्यु की इच्छा जताना उनकी विकृत मानसिकता को दर्शाता है।



— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) December 13, 2021

Akhilesh Yadav misinterpreted the questioned, and assumed that PM Modi will be staying in Varanasi for one month. Accordingly, he replied, ‘very good, not just one month, he can stay they for two months, three months. That place is meant to live during the last days, the last days are spent in Varanasi only’.

This comment by Akhilesh Yadav seems to clearly mean that Narendra Modi is now in his last days of his life, and he should spend this period of his life Varanasi, like many Hindus do during their last days.

Akhilesh Yadav has been widely condemned for this comment, with BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya saying that this reflects the distorted mentality of Yadav. He said Akhilesh Yadav has lost his mental balance anticipating defeat in the coming assembly elections.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra commented that all ‘Aurangzebs’ have lost their minds after seeing the divinity and grandeur of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham.

Veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta wondered what does this reflect, “His upbringing? His party SaPa? His lack of scruples and absence of values? His fetish for Jinnah? His itch to tickle Islamist fancies? All this and more?”

In brief, Samajwadi Party leader @yadavakhilesh wish PM Modi dead.

What does this perversity reflect? His upbringing? His party SaPa? His lack of scruples and absence of values? His fetish for Jinnah? His itch to tickle Islamist fancies? All this and more?pic.twitter.com/RVwi0GQIho — Kanchan Gupta 🇮🇳 (@KanchanGupta) December 13, 2021

It is notable that a month-long cultural program is being held in Varanasi after the inauguration of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor by PM Modi. The mega project has decongested the area around the temple complex and its surroundings, which was surrounded by buildings and the road to the temple was narrow. Under the project, govt purchased over 300 buildings and demolished them to create space for the project. During those demolitions, several old temples and other structures were also discovered, which were hidden behind those buildings.