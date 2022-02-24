It’s been two years since the Delhi anti-Hindu riots shook the capital city of India, but the pain of losing their loved ones still haunts the kins of the victim families. Though normalcy has gradually returned to the national capital, the lives of individuals who lost their beloveds, many of whom were the sole breadwinners of the household, will never be the same again. OpIndia team decided to pay a visit to the bereaved kins of those who were mercilessly slaughtered by the bloodthirsty rabid Islamist mobs on the ghastly nights of February 24th and 25th 2020 to learn about what their lives have been like in these last 2 years.

Walking through the alleyways of the localities which was worst affected during the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots, we sensed an eerie silence coupled with an oddly unsettling atmosphere. Even after two years, none were ready to speak on camera, exemplifying how afraid the families are even today. These are areas where Hindu and Muslim houses or shops are adjacent to each other.

From Seelampur Metro to Brahmapuri, for example, there are many cars and e-rickshaws, but few Hindu drivers. On one side where you see Hindu business establishments, Muslims are seen dominating the markets. When we tried to speak to some elders of the locality, they teared up recalling the horrific brutality inflicted on innocent victims like Naresh Saini and Vinod Kumar, who found themselves surrounded by murderous Islamic mobs baying for their blood, attacking their places of worship, looting and vandalising their houses and shops on the dreadful nights of February 24th and 25th, 2020.

They, however, were afraid to speak about the tragedy, claiming that they and Muslims must stay together and that it would be better if they did not offend them.

“Muslims came and quarrelled, and innocents were killed,” recalled an old grocery store lady in Naresh Saini’s neighbourhood. Another elderly pandit lamented that living among Muslims is now a requirement for them, regardless of what happens. While some young people are eager to discuss the riots, others advised them to ‘stay quiet.’

Notably, East Delhi’s Seelampur area, which was one of the areas where massive rioting, looting, stone pelting, arson and killings took place during the 2020 Delhi anti-Hindu riots is a predominantly Muslim dominated area. From auto drivers to shopkeepers, Muslims make up the majority of people. The market is dominated by Muslim teens wearing Islamic skull caps, as well as burqa-clad ladies and girls. Although there are some Hindus in North-East Delhi’s Brahmapuri region, the majority of them are engaged in petty businesses. The elderly Hindus can still be identified since they ususally sport tilaks, but young individuals are more difficult to spot.

Two years on, the destitute family of Naresh Saini is struggling to make ends meet. The family’s financial situation has deteriorated since Naresh Saini’s death. Many political leaders who had attended Saini’s funeral after his heinous murder had gone on to make lofty promises, but it’s a pity that no one has returned to check on his family in the last two years.

Saini is survived by his wife, one daughter (8) and a son (7). The daughter’s education costs Rs 1700 per month. Though the school has given Saini’s son a concession in the school fee, the family is still concerned about the children’s future education.

Similar is the case with the family of ‘DJ Wale’ Vinod Kumar, who was brutally beaten to death in front of his son Nitin Kumar alias Monu on the ghastly night of 24 February 2020. Even after two years, residents of Khajur Wali Gali still mourn the untimely demise of Kumar. Their eyes are filled with rage as they recount the horror perpetrated by Islamists on the father-son duo. On camera, however, no one wants to discuss the tragedy, exemplifying how afraid people are even today. If you ask around, everyone knows where ‘DJ Wale’ Vinod Kumar lived.

Unfortunately, Vinod Kumar’s family’s income was dependent on the DJ service, which came to a halt after his untimely demise.

Nitin Kumar, the son of deceased Vinod Kumar, who too had received as many as 40 stitches after being brutally assaulted during the 2020 anti-Hindu riots, said that his family currently consists of five members and that the house’s financial situation is extremely dire. He stated that he is in a lot of problems as a result of his lack of employment. He said that though nothing harrowing has transpired after that particular episode, the house’s financial situation has deteriorated in the last two years.