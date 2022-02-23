A video of a young girl from Uttar Pradesh giving a befitting response to NDTV journalist Sreenivasan Jain has gone viral on the internet.

NDTV news anchor Sreenivasan Jain is on a ‘ground-reporting’ trial in Uttar Pradesh amidst the ongoing assembly elections in the state. In one such ‘ground-reporting’ event, Sreenivasan Jain had to face a hard time, as the voters of Uttar Pradesh expressed their admiration for PM Modi and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and insisted that they would vote for the BJP in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections.

A few days ago, far-left news anchor Sreenivasan Jain and another NDTV reporter had met a family in one of the constituencies in the Varanasi district. The NDTV anchor went on to enquire the family on various issues such as job, inflation, development, etc. Jain can be seen putting out several leading questions to the innocent members of the family as they assert that they will be voting for the BJP in the ongoing elections.

In the video, Jain can be seen asking the family whether the wages they get is sufficient for their sustenance. Responding to Jain’s questions, the villager says they have been getting enough assistance from the Yogi Adityanath-led government to carry out their livelihood. He also says that the government has provided them with a “laal (red) ration card” – a ration card that has been specifically provided under the Antyodaya scheme for the destitute and the ultra-poor.

Strangely, Sreenivasan Jain has no clue whatsoever regarding the Antyodaya ration card as he turns to the fellow NDTV reporter to know what that specific ration card exactly meant.

Well, the dismay does not stop there.

Jain then goes on to interview a young lady who echoes the same sentiments as her father. She says that everything has been good for them ever since Modi became the Prime Minister. Jain, who is visibly agitated now, asks what good has come to them after Modi became the Prime Minister.

“There is no shortage, farmers are getting assistance every month, rations are being given twice a month,” says the young lady.

“Do you get the ration,” asks Jain, to which the lady confidently replies in English, “Yes”.

The NDTV journalists then enquire the girl about her education. The girl says that she is a student in ‘intermediate’. Both the NDTV employees are caught being clueless as they are oblivious to the term ‘intermediate’. Jain and her associate see each other’s faces and tend to agree that ‘intermediate’ means 12th standard, as they get a hint from one of the other family members.

“What will you do for a job? Do you have jobs here?” asks Jain, as he ridicules the young girl for praising the Prime Minister.

The young girl shoots back at Sreenivasan Jain, saying, “What if we do not have jobs here? We will go to Varanasi. We will find the jobs somewhere, and we will work”.

Another young man of the family noted that the jobs are available in Uttar Pradesh, however, one must be ready to do whatever employment opportunity he/she gets. “The government has given us food grains, salt, oil. But, even after receiving all these, if people do not vote for the BJP, then they are fools,” says the young man leaving the NDTV employees in disquiet.

The video of the young girl confidently responding to “elite” NDTV anchor Sreenivasan Jain has gone viral on the internet. Social media users not only hailed the conviction and the confidence of the young girl but also slammed the NDTV anchor for his condescending tone.

Update: The video shared by NDTV on its social media platform now stands deleted. You can watch it here: