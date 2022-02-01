The AIMIM leader Waris Pathan was assaulted, and his face was blackened by an assailant outside Nahar Shah Wali Khajrana Dargah in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The controversial leader was attacked during his visit to the city on Tuesday.

According to the reports, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) national spokesperson Waris Pathan had visited the city to inaugurate Salar-e-Ummat Charitable Hospital. When he emerged out of the Dargah after the inauguration, during which his face was blackened.

The attacker, identified as Saddam, son of one Aziz Patel, fled the scene after the attack. However, within a short time, the Khajrana police arrested the accused.

Ink thrown on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, brother of owaisi in Indore.

Accused Saddam was not happy with divisive politics of Waris Pathan

Videopic.twitter.com/nTLQPQABeC — CNJaipur1 (@CJaipur1) February 1, 2022

Dinesh Kumar Verma, the station-in-charge, said the 30-year-old attacker is a resident of Patel Colony of Khajrana. The police said that Saddam worked as a labourer by profession. During the initial interrogation, the attacker allegedly confessed to the police that he did not like AIMIM leader Waris Pathan as he expressed “anti-national and communally divisive” sentiments and defamed the Muslim society.

The accused is currently under the custody of the police. The police are investigating his political links.

Meanwhile, AIMIM’s national spokesperson Waris Pathan has alleged that the Congress party orchestrated the attacks against him.