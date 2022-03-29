Tuesday, March 29, 2022
Assam and Meghalaya sign interstate boundary settlement ending a 50-year long border dispute: All you need to know

Chief Ministers Sharma and Sangma signed an agreement for 36.79 square km of land, from which Assam keeps 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km goes to Meghalaya.

OpIndia Staff
Assam-Meghalaya Border dispute
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma were in Delhi to sign to historic accord today
The north-eastern states of Assam and Meghalaya have signed a settlement, that has been termed ‘historic‘, concerning the border dispute between the states. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma signed the accord in presence of Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday.

Taking a step forward in the mutual partnership, the states of Assam and Meghalaya have settled a historic border dispute that prolonged for over 50 years. The issue runs back in time to 1972 when Meghalaya was to be carved out as an independent state out of Assam. The initial draft of the new maps included in the primary agreement demarcated varied boundaries for both states. This caused a furore among elements from both states and the issue was prolonged for more than 50 years.

The issue was one of the primary concerns for the Modi government’s North-East policy. On Monday, a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Chief Ministers of both states two months after a draft was submitted by them to Central Home Minister Amit Shah on January 31 for examination and consideration. Along the 884-km long boundary shared between the states, the resolution identifies 12 areas of difference shared by Assam and Meghalaya.

Chief Ministers Sharma and Sangma signed an agreement for 36.79 square km of land, from which Assam keeps 18.51 square km and give the remaining 18.28 square km goes to Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma gave credit to officers from Assam and Meghalaya who prepared the draft for this bill. “We’re celebrating the Golden Jubilee of our state this year and even after 50 years, this issue remained. So, there’s a large section of society that wants a resolution to this, including the leadership. I want to thank all our committee members and the officers of the Assam and Meghalaya governments. This has been successful because of the hard work of not only the officers but the political leaders who have been chairman of the committee,” he stated.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma thanked PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah for their commitment towards the upliftment of the North-East. “This is a milestone in our collective efforts to strengthen cooperative federalism. Together, we’re committed to resolve all such legacy boundary issues very soon,” he tweeted. He added that HM Shah also wants Assam to solve its disputes with Arunachal Pradesh and assured that a roadmap for the same is being made.

While the resolution that was signed today concerns 6 out of the 12 locations identified, Sarma noted that a resolution on the remaining 6 locations could arrive in the next 7 months. The Assam-Meghalaya border concerns dispute between the states over the areas of Upper Tarabari, Gazang reserve forest, Hahim, Langpih, Borduar, Boklapara, Nongwah, Matamur, Khanapara-Pilangkata, Deshdemoreah Block I and Block II, Khanduli and Retacherra.

Home Minister Amit Shah called it a ‘historic day’ for North East. “This interstate boundary settlement will usher in a new era of peace, harmony & progress in the state of Assam & Meghalaya,” the Home Minister tweeted. In the press conference, Amit Shah highlighted that ever since Narendra Modi became the PM, he has worked continuously for the pride of the northeast with a commitment to make it dispute-free.

