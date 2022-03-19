Saturday, March 19, 2022
Updated:

Bihar: 70-year-old paralysed priest shot by unknown miscreants at a Hanuman temple in Buxar district

On Saturday morning, unknown attackers shot and critically injured Kashinath Pandey, a priest from Kudwa village in the Dhansoi police station area of Buxar district in Bihar. In the morning incident, locals gathered after hearing the sound of gunfire, contacted the police, and carried the injured priest to the hospital. He is currently under treatment. The police are actively trying to find the perpetrators.

The incident is reported to have happened at about 4 AM on Saturday. Kashinath Pandey, the priest of the Hanuman temple on the Kharhna-Banni main road, was sleeping in a room in the temple. At four o’clock in the morning, assailants entered the temple and fired three rounds at the 70-year-old disabled priest.
Kashinath Pandey has built the Hanuman temple and prayed there all hours of the day and night. Because he was physically handicapped and paralyzed, he used to reside in the room adjacent to the temple.

He is claimed to be no longer in danger. The offenders shot him three times, according to the police. One bullet is near the leg, the second on the waist, and the third in a hand near the elbow. There is yet no information on the circumstances surrounding the killing of the elderly and disabled priest. The assailants are being sought by police.

The police, on the other hand, recovered a wallet from the scene. They are expecting to reach the culprits through it. In this regard, Dhansoi police station chief Kamalnayan Pandey stated that the event is being investigated and the mystery surrounding the tragedy will be solved very shortly.

