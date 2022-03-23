Wednesday, March 23, 2022
Delhi Court says Saleem Khan one of the organisers of Chand Bagh protest sites where inflammatory speeches were given, denies bail in larger conspiracy case

In one of the speeches Khan gave, he said, "[the] Central Govt is a govt if Hindus and against Muslims. Till the time Govt Officers and Kaafirs are not killed, this govt will not take back CAA/NRC."

OpIndia Staff
Delhi riots
On March 22, a Delhi Court denied bail of Mohammad Saleem Khan in the Delhi Riots larger conspiracy case.

In its order, the Court said as per the witness statements, Khan was one of the organizers of the Chand Bagh protest site where inflammatory speeches were given. The Court added they conspired to disrupt the traffic and planned protests at 23 sites in Delhi.

The Court said their intention was to disrupt the movement of the traffic that would result in disruption of essential services to the people living in North-East Delhi. They conspired to cause violence with various means that further led to the Delhi Riots of February 2020. The Court added that the plan was to encircle the area completely to completely halt the entry and exit of the people from the region.

The Court said, “The target was to…encircle the entire area completely stopping the entry and exit of citizens…and then creating panic to attack police personnel by women protesters in front only followed by other ordinary people and engulfing the area into a riot.” The series of events, as per the Court, would fall within the definition of a “terrorist act”.

Notably, the Court also mentioned the use of weapons and the manner in which the attacks happened, it was clear that it was a pre-planned conspiracy. It said, “Acts which threaten the unity and integrity of India and causes friction in communal harmony and creates terror in any section of the people, by making them feel surrounded resulting in violence, is also a terrorist act.”

Mentioning the CCTV footage, the Court said, “The footage filed by the prosecution does show a concerted and premeditated effort of mobilization of rioters who are armed and who ultimately blocked the Main Wazirabad road and attacked police personnel in the most brutal manner.”

Saleem Khan was part of the mob in the Delhi Riots

While talking about Saleem Khan’s role in the series of events that led to the Delhi Riots, the Delhi Court mentioned that Khan was found to be part of the mob. The Court mentioned he was present in the mob on February 24, 2020. The mob had stones, dandas, swords and rods with them.

The Court quoted a witness who lived near the Chand Bagh protest site. He said in his statement that Saleem Khan was one of the organizers of the protests that began around January 15, 2020, in Chand Bagh. He also saw Tahir Hussain, ex-Councilor Aam Aadmi Party, visiting the site of protest and handing out money. Hussain allegedly told the protesters, “This money will come to the help of our kaum,” the Court added.

Citing another witness, the Court said the conspirators provoked people against the government based on religion. The witness said in the statement, “The content of speeches would inter alia be that government will have to be compelled to withdraw CAA/NRC and for this, Kl violence and chakka­jam has to be used.”

Furthermore, on the Main Wazirabad Road, Head Constable Rattan Lal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Gokul Puri was attacked by the protesters. While ACP and DSP sustained serious injuries, HC Rattan Lal was brutally killed. The Court noted Saleem Khan was present among the rioters and was identified subsequently.

