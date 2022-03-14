The Aam Aadmi Party’s victory in Punjab has made the party far too adventurous. On Monday, the Party’s West Bengal in-charge Sanjoy Base announced that the AAP has decided to take on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee by contesting the upcoming 2023 panchayat elections in the state.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will contest the 2023 panchayat elections in West Bengal, Sanjoy Basu said, as he added that on the instructions of the high command, the party’s local unit has already started its campaign. The AAP held a rally in Kolkata on 13th March, he informed.

Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2023 Panchayat elections in West Bengal. On the instructions of the party high command, its local unit has already started its campaign. AAP held a rally in Kolkata on 13th March: Sanjoy Basu, Incharge, AAP, West Bengal — ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2022

The announcement by the Aam Aadmi Party was shared on Twitter by news agency ANI. No sooner was the news shared, Netizens flooded the microblogging site with suggestions on how the Arvind Kejriwal party should protect its cadres and leaders as it prepares to enter the death knell.

A concerned Twitter user @YearOfMonk suggested that Arvind Kejriwal gets all his Bengal workers ‘insured’ in advance.

Another Twitter user wished Kejriwal a ‘safe journey’, also recommending that he provides free life insurance policies to his workers and cadres before they are sacrificed for West Bengal politics.

Another Twitter user urged the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to contact AAP Karyakartas and get them to insure themselves before entering West Bengal.

“Bhai, Jara soch lena. WB mein Ink nahin daalte…Link kaat dete hain life ka…” wrote another social media giving a heads-up to Arvind Kejriwal. Taking a jibe at Kejriwal’s ink attack theatrics, the social media user @BheesmPitamah warned him that in West Bengal political rivals are not only attacked with ink but their life’s link is severed as well (loses their lives).

Twitter user @bhaskar5696 wished AAP “RIP in advance” after it announced its decision to contest the 2023 panchayat elections in West Bengal.

“Welcome to #WestBengal, aapke saath bhi #KhelaHobe,” Tweeted @the_fault_news adding two face with tears of joy emojis. He also shared a picture of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal with TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee.

Notably, ‘Khela Hobe’ had become a war cry for Trinamool Congress goons to loot, maim, slaughter, and rape the rival BJP workers. It was a political slogan coined by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in the run-up to the 2021 State Assembly elections which went on to become a slogan that unleashed bloodbath against her political rivals, most significantly the BJP in the state. Inspired by the drivel, the Trinamool Congress cadres launched a series of attacks on opposition party workers, especially the BJP cadres, leading to several deaths in the state.

As AAP plans to foray into West Bengal here is how Mamata Banerjee waged a bloody campaign against BJP after the 2021 Assembly results

Politics in West Bengal has long been marred with violence, and ever since BJP has gained significance in the state, the ruling Trinamool Congress led by CM Mamata Banerjee has waged a bloody campaign against the party especially after the Assembly results were declared in the state in May 2021. Umpteen number of violence against political opponents have been reported from the state. In an overwhelming number of such incidents, the victims have been BJP supporters and workers, while the accused were said to be the supporters of the TMC party. More than a dozen BJP workers have lost their lives in the post-poll violence that ensued following the victory of the TMC party in the assembly elections.

While Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal turned a blind eye towards the post-poll violence and abuse, several victimised women had come up to narrate horrific details of grievous bodily harm and sexual violence meted out at them allegedly by TMC cadres.