Friday, March 18, 2022
HomeTechGoogle Maps crashes, leaving billions directionless
Editor's picksNews ReportsTech
Updated:

Google Maps crashes, leaving billions directionless

One of the most used navigation app, Google Maps, crashed. Reasons are not yet known.

OpIndia Staff
Google Maps down, app crashes for people across the globe (image courtesy: thegadgetflow.com)
54

Late on Thursday India time at around 9:30 PM, the most used navigation app, Google Maps crashed leaving all its users directionless. With most of the world using google maps to navigate, the problem with the app really threw the routine travel out of gear for people around the world.

The website Down Detector recorded a sharp spike in reports about Google Maps today evening as hundreds of thousands of people suddenly found themselves unable to access the map on the app.

Many of those that tried to access the Google Maps website were greeted by a message saying the ‘server encountered an error’, while several others were just greeted by a blank screen. The wait to see the map getting uploaded kept getting longer and longer as the app stayed down.

Google Maps crashed

Some people got so frustrated that they even resorted to using the Apple Maps

At times like these, Indian attempt to build an alternative to Google Maps becomes all the more important. So that in future, one outage like this doesn’t throw the entire normal life out of gear.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsgoogle maps, google maps down, google maps crashed, mapsdown, google maps
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,065FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com