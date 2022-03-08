On Monday, the Gurugram Police revealed that the claims of robbery and assault made by Abdur Rehman and his friend Mohammad Azam against two unidentified persons were exaggerated and that there were no religiously hateful slurs used against them.

According to the reports, Abdur Rehman and Mohammad Azam, who are residents of Bihar, had filed a complaint at the Sector 40 police station, alleging that two unidentified men had robbed their mobile phones, assaulted them, and had used religion-based abuses against them. They also claimed that the two men had talked about feeding them to pigs and had forcefully fed one of them some white powder.

Rehman and Azam in the complaint further added that the incident had taken place near Ramada Hotel in sector 45 while they were on their way back to home in Chakkarpur after collecting some donations for a madrassa. They were stopped by two unidentified men who allegedly snatched their mobile phones and motorcycle and abused them over their religion, the complaint read.

The Gurugram Police began the investigation in the case and identified the two accused as Rahul and Praveen Saini. The police arrested them based on the complaint filed by Rehman and Azam. While the Police investigations were underway, it was found that the claims made by Rehman and Azam against Rahul and Praveen Saini are false. Rahul and Praveen Saini said that they never robbed anything from Rehman and Azam as claimed in the Police complaint and that the allegations made against them were not true.

In their investigation, the Gurugram police found that Rahul and Praveen had no involvement in the alleged robbery. The mobile phone and motorcycle that were stolen were hidden at Rehman and Azam’s friend’s place. According to the reports, the police found the motorcycle parked near the site of the incident and recovered mobile phones from Rauf, who is friends with Rehman and Azam.

While the Police are still probing the case, the Assistant Commissioner of Police Aman Yadav stated that, as per the initial investigations, the phones were not snatched and that the ‘victims’ had exaggerated the incident. He added that probably the allegation of religious slur might also be false.

According to the reports, Rehman and Azam had alleged that they were stopped by a man who was in a car. He asked them as to what were they (Rehman and Azam) doing in the area. He then called his friend and they allegedly began thrashing Rehman and Azam. Based on the victim’s complaint, an FIR has been lodged against Rahul and Praveen Saini under sections 323 (causing hurt), 379 B (robbery), 295 A (malicious intention of outraging religious feelings), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. The investigation is still in progress.