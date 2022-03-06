General VK Singh has announced on Twitter that Harjot Singh, the Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv will return to India on a flight on March 07, 2022. Harjot Singh, an IT specialist from Delhi suffered injuries after being shot in Kyiv while he was on his way to Lviv. Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kyiv after he was admitted after being hit by a bullet in a fight.

हरजोत सिंह वह भारतीय हैं जिन्हें कीव में युद्ध के दौरान गोली लग गई थी। अफरातफरी में इनका पासपोर्ट भी गुम गया था।



सहर्ष सूचित कर रहा हूं कि हरजोत कल भारत हमारे साथ पहुंच रहे हैं।



आशा है घर के खाने और देखभाल के साथ शीघ्र स्वास्थ्यवर्धन होगा।#OperationGanga#NoIndianLeftBehind pic.twitter.com/NxOkD9mJ9U — General Vijay Kumar Singh (@Gen_VKSingh) March 6, 2022

On February 27, 2022, in the week when the Russian invasion of Ukraine had just kicked off, Harjot Singh was trying to flee the Ukrainian capital and was injured after he was shot at during a fighting. Confirming the news, Gen VK Singh had told that Singh was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kyiv. While being treated at the hospital Harjot pleaded to the Indian government to make arrangements for him to return to India. He requested, “Since I have got a new life, I want to start afresh. Want to spend time with my family,”

It doesn’t matter if you send a charter (plane) after death…God has given me a second life, I want to live it. I request the embassy to evacuate me from here, provide me facilities like a wheelchair, help me with documentation…: Harjot Singh pic.twitter.com/m5EVdjVhD6 — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2022

Following this update, Union Minister of State, General VK Singh has now confirmed that Harjot will be returning back to India on a flight scheduled tomorrow. The minister is overlooking the rescue operation of Indian nationals in Poland as a part of the Indian Government’s Operation Ganga. As of now, 21000 Indians have left Ukraine, of which reportedly 19920 have reached India through the rescue operation carried out by the Indian government.

Delhi’s Chhatarpur-resident Harjot Singh is an IT specialist and he was in Ukraine for higher studies. He was stuck by two bullets, one on a leg and the other on his chest. Govt of India will bear the expenses of his medical treatment.