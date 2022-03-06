Sunday, March 6, 2022
HomeNews ReportsIndian national Harjot Singh, who had sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

Indian national Harjot Singh, who had sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv and lost his passport, to be brought back to India from Ukraine

General VK Singh has confirmed that Harjot Singh, who is undergoing treatment in a Kyiv hospital will be returning to India on a flight scheduled on March 7.

OpIndia Staff
VK Singh Operation Ganga
Gen VK Singh to rescue Indian National Harjot Singh who was the victim of firing in Vctim
120

General VK Singh has announced on Twitter that Harjot Singh, the Indian national who sustained bullet injuries in Kyiv will return to India on a flight on March 07, 2022. Harjot Singh, an IT specialist from Delhi suffered injuries after being shot in Kyiv while he was on his way to Lviv. Singh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Kyiv after he was admitted after being hit by a bullet in a fight.

On February 27, 2022, in the week when the Russian invasion of Ukraine had just kicked off, Harjot Singh was trying to flee the Ukrainian capital and was injured after he was shot at during a fighting. Confirming the news, Gen VK Singh had told that Singh was immediately rushed to a hospital in Kyiv. While being treated at the hospital Harjot pleaded to the Indian government to make arrangements for him to return to India. He requested, “Since I have got a new life, I want to start afresh. Want to spend time with my family,”

Following this update, Union Minister of State, General VK Singh has now confirmed that Harjot will be returning back to India on a flight scheduled tomorrow. The minister is overlooking the rescue operation of Indian nationals in Poland as a part of the Indian Government’s Operation Ganga. As of now, 21000 Indians have left Ukraine, of which reportedly 19920 have reached India through the rescue operation carried out by the Indian government.

Delhi’s Chhatarpur-resident Harjot Singh is an IT specialist and he was in Ukraine for higher studies. He was stuck by two bullets, one on a leg and the other on his chest. Govt of India will bear the expenses of his medical treatment.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,011FollowersFollow
26,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com