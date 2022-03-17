Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will arrive in India on a two-day visit. He will be in Delhi on 19th and 20th March 2022. Here, he will participate in the 14th India-Japan Summit. India’s Ministry of External Affairs announced this on Thursday 17th March 2022. Japan and India are expected to cement economic cooperation and share assessments on the crisis in Ukraine and Indo-Pacific region. Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India has published a press release in this regard.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The India-Japan summit will be held on March 19. At the invitation of PM Modi, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida will make an official visit to New Delhi on March 19-20 for the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit. This will be the first meeting of these two leaders.”

Arindam Bagchi further said that India-Japan has multi-faceted cooperation within the ambit of the Special Strategic, Global Partnership. The Summit will provide an opportunity to review and strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

After the visit of the Japanese PM Fumio Kishida is over, the Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will hold the second India-Australia Virtual Summit on 21 March 2022 with PM Modi. The Summit follows the historic first Virtual Summit of 4 June 2020 when the relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

During the upcoming virtual summit, the Leaders will take stock of progress made on various initiatives under the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The virtual summit will lay the way forward on new initiatives and enhanced cooperation in a diverse range of sectors between India and Australia. The Leaders are expected to commit to closer cooperation in trade, critical minerals, migration and mobility, and education, among others.

According to a press release by the Ministry of External Affairs of the Government of India, views on regional and international issues of mutual interest will also be discussed by the Leaders. The Summit highlights the importance attached by both countries to their bilateral relations as also their close cooperation on regional and global issues.

The press release says, “The India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has maintained the momentum of an upward trajectory with both countries continuing to collaborate closely, despite the Covid-19 pandemic, in wide-ranging areas including science and technology, defense, cyber, critical and strategic materials, water resource management, as well as public administration and governance.”

It further says, “Prime Minister Modi and Prime Minister Morrison met in Washington DC for the first in-person meeting after the Covid-19 pandemic in September 2021 on the margins of the Quad Leaders’ Summit and jointly launched the Infrastructure for Resilient Island States (IRIS) in Glasgow on the margins of the COP26 in November 2021.”