All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief and Assam’s Dhubri MP Badruddin Ajmal has demanded a ban over the blockbuster film – ‘The Kashmir Files’ across the country.

Badruddin Ajmal, a former ally of the Congress party, demanded that the Central government and the Government of Assam ban the film to avoid communal tensions.

Ajmal, the chief of Islamist organisation Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind for Assam, said that he had not seen the film, however, he claimed that the movie would cause communal tensions.

“I haven’t watched The Kashmir Files. Central govt, Assam govt should ban it as it’ll cause communal tensions,” the Member of Parliament Dhubri said.

The Congress-ally Ajmal also lamented that events that happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie massacre of 1983, were never adapted on screen.

“Situation not same in present-day India… Many incidents happened beyond Kashmir, including the Nellie incident in Assam, but no films on them,” the AIUDF chief said.

Ajmal’s response comes after several state governments announced that ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie will be made tax-free. In addition, the Assam government had also declared that the government employees in Assam would get a half day’s leave if they were willing to watch the film.

On Tuesday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and MLAs of the ruling government also watched the movie at a theatre in Guwahati evening and urged the people of the state to watch it.

Even Prime Minister Modi has appreciated the newly released film ‘The Kashmir Files’, saying that an “entire ecosystem” was trying to discredit the film, which tells the “truth”.

Speaking on the film, PM Modi said, “People have been discussing it for the past few days. The people who usually spend their lives advocating for freedom of expression have suddenly got very agitated. They are not discussing the film as a piece of art. Instead, this whole ecosystem is trying very hard to discredit the film.”

Other than Ajmal, Congress leader Mukesh Sharma called for a ban on the film.

"जहर" फैलाने वाली "फिल्म" पर "बैन" लगाओ! — Mukesh Sharma (@MukeshSharmaMLA) March 14, 2022

Without naming The Kashmir Files, Sharma tweeted that the film that ‘spreads poison’ should be banned. Similarly, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the film will not be made tax-free in Maharashtra and that it could create tension in the society.

The Kashmir Files, which brings the brutally honest account of the Kashmiri Pandit genocide to the big screen, has received an unprecedented response from the audience. Vivek Agnihotri’s latest directorial movie has become the talk of the town as it brings the heart-wrenching story of the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits, who were butchered by the Jihadi terrorists in the valley in the 1990s.