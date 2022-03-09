On Wednesday, the Mumbai Police charged a 50-year-old man for allegedly molesting 5 minor girls after sedating their drinks and recording the act to earn money. The accused has been identified as Firoz Shaikh and has been booked under the relevant sections of the IPC, POCSO, and Information Technology Act.

The incident came to light when one of the minor girls aged 17, lodged at a children’s home in Dongri revealed that she, her three little sisters, and another girl were sexually assaulted by Shaikh several times since 2018. She said that Shaikh used to film sexual acts and sell them for money.

According to the reports, Firoz Shaikh also used to force the girls to drink beer and watch porn films. He had also forced the girls into the flesh trade for money. He used to earn by sending the girls to his associates’ places for sexual acts. The assaults took place in the Ashok Nagar and Indira Nagar areas of Chembur between 2018 and 2021.

The five girls aged between 11 to 15 were rescued two years ago from the sexual brothel by the Chembur Police Station and were lodged at the Mankhurd shelter home. Later they were shifted to the Asha Sadan Children’s home in Dongri where the counselling of the girls began.

The 17-year-old girl during the counseling session informed the authorities about all that she faced due to Firoz Shaikh. The Children’s home then contacted the RCF police. The other minor girls also spoke about the sexual assault on them for the past three years after they were counseled on the directions of the Police.

According to the reports, accused Firoz Shaikh is still on the run. Senior inspector of RCF police station has stated to the Hindustan Times that the police have got leads on the accused and would soon catch him.

The accused has been charged under sections 376 (2)(i), 376 (2)(a), 376 (2)(b), 376 (2)(e) of Indian Penal Code, Sections 4, 6, 8 and 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 3, 4, 5 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act and 66(E) and 67 of Information Technology Act. The Police has assured that accused will be arrested soon.