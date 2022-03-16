A day after Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had asked all presidents of Pradesh Congress Committees of five states where assembly elections were held recently, Punjab Congress Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation today. The PCC chiefs of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa and Manipur were asked to submit their resignations after disastrous performance of the party in all the five states.

In what can be described as one of the shortest resignation letters, Navjot Singh Sidhu wrote to Sonia Gandhi, “I hereby resign as President (PPCC)”. The cricketer turned controversial politician posted a copy of the resignation letter on Twitter saying, “As desired by the Congress President I have sent my resignation.”

This marked the end of the short term of Sidhu as the Punjab Congress chief, for which he was fighting a battle inside the party for several years. Navjot Singh Sidhu was appointed as the chief of Punjab Congress in July last year after a lengthy political drama. Sidhu had launched a massive revolt against then CM Captain Amarinder Singh, and resulted in the resignation of Amarinder Singh in September due to ‘humiliation he faced in the party’.

Congress appointed a new state chief and new CM just months before the assembly elections, amid bitter infighting in the party, which had resulted in crushing defeat of the party in Punjab.

Following the election results, in an unprecedented move, yesterday Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala had informed on Twitter that Sonia Gandhi has asked all the five PCC chiefs to resign. “Congress President, Smt. Sonia Gandhi has asked the Pradesh Congress Committees Presidents of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa & Manipur to put in their resignations in order to facilitate the reorganisation of PCC’s”, he had written.

As a result, Sidhu has submitted resignation, and other four are also expected to do the same soon.

In the recently concluded CWC meeting, the party had reaffirmed its faith on the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and her family, and had authorised her to take necessary actions needed to revamp the party. The CWC had rejected the offer of the Gandhi family to resign from their posts in the party, and will be meeting for a Chintan Shivir (brainstorming camp) after the parliament session to find ways to get the party back to track.

Netizens react to one line resignation letter

After Sidhu posted his short one-line resignation letter on Twitter, social media users responded to it with funny reactions. Many noted how the short letter represents the result of Congress party in the Punjab elections.

Shortest resignation letter in the history of Indian politics. 😂 https://t.co/BZvpoUfvMr — kaattu maakkan (@2oclk) March 16, 2022

Netizens also speculated on the next career move for Sidhu. Majority of them think that he should return to TV and join Kapil Sharma’s show, snatching the chair back from Archana Puran Singh. However, some advised him to join AAP, and some others speculate he may return to TV commentary.