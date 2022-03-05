In a huge relief to the Indian medical students evacuated from Ukraine, the National Medical Commission (NMC) on Saturday announced that it would allow Foreign Medical Graduates to apply for complete internship programme in India provided they clear the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE).

Amid the ongoing war in Ukraine, many of the Indian medical students with incomplete internships had to return to India and are facing hardships in getting themselves registered in the State Medical Councils. The NMC said that it has opened the doors also for those students who came back to India during the COVID times and are not able to continue their education in the countries out of India now.

“It has been observed that some Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internship due to situations beyond their control are face stress and agony. Therefore, the application to complete the remaining part of their internship in India is considered eligible”, the letter by NMC read.

Amid the ongoing evacuation of Indian medical students from #Ukraine, National Medical Commission (NMC) allows Foreign Medical Graduates with incomplete internships due to compelling situations like the Covid19 & war…to apply to complete internships in India if they clear FMGE pic.twitter.com/tqxeCNPdYy — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2022

The NMC also said that the students intending to appear for the FMGE and internship further will have to submit all the relevant identity documents and papers of completion of their primary medical education or successful completion of physical training.

The Commission reiterated that the provisions contained in the FMGL Regulations, 2021 would not apply if the graduates have acquired a foreign medical degree or primary qualification, prior to November 18, 2021. However, candidates who have joined their undergraduate medical education in a foreign institution prior to November 18 will be included in this category.

National Medical Commission is an Indian regulatory body of 33 members which regulates medical education and medical professionals. It has regulated that all those medical students who have returned from Ukraine and who intend to complete their internship in India, shall appear for FMGE. FMGE is an exit exam medical students must take in order to be able to pursue their postgraduation in Medicine and become eligible to get a license to practice medicine in India.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has undertaken a special evacuation operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ for the stranded Indian students. Several special flights have been running from Poland, Romania, and Hungary to bring the students home. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students, most studying medicine were stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Out of the total number, 60% have already reached India and efforts are being made to evacuate the balance 40% of the Indian nationals.