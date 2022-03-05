According to the ministry of external affairs (MEA), under ‘Operation Ganga’, India has successfully evacuated all Indians from the strife-torn Kharkiv, the second-largest city in Ukraine, where Russia intensified its assault for yet another day. The biggest obstacles facing Indian officials now, according to MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi, is the evacuation of Indians from the Sumy region amid continued shelling and violence, as well as a lack of transportation. Sumy is located in northern near the border with Russia.

#LIVE | From Pisochyn & Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one is left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains amid the ongoing violence & lack of transportation: MEA



Watch: https://t.co/4tHrJRVu1j pic.twitter.com/5gikXwlBrB — Republic (@republic) March 5, 2022

“From Pisochyn and Kharkiv, we should be able to clear out everyone in the next few hours, so far I know no one left in Kharkiv. The main focus is on Sumy now, the challenge remains ongoing violence and lack of transportation; the best option would be a ceasefire,” Bachi said in the press statement.

In terms of departure points, Bagchi said that there will be five flights each from Budapest, Suceava, Romania, Rzeszow, Poland, Warsaw, Bratislava, Bucharest, and Kosice, Slovakia. Between Friday evening and Saturday morning, sixteen flights have been scheduled, including one by the Indian Air Force’s C-17 aircraft.

Bagchi told reporters that 15 flights had landed in the last 24 hours, with around 2,900 people on board. “So far, over 13,300 people have returned to India.” Bagchi continued, “There are 13 flights scheduled in the next 24 hours.”

Since the government issued advisories, over 20,000 Indians have left the Ukraine border, said the MEA.

“We will now be looking at how many are still in Ukraine. The embassy will contact those who happen to be there but haven’t registered… In nearby Pisochyn…we have moved (evacuated) 298 students, hoping to complete it by today,” he said.

According to the Indian embassy in Ukraine, buses have been organised to evacuate 298 Indian students from Pisochyn in the Kharkiv region. According to the government, eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin, is receiving the most attention.

“We have managed to get some buses there. 5 buses are already operational, more buses later in the evening. About 900-1000 Indians were stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy,” Bagchi said.

Bachi added that “the problem is in Sumy. We strongly urge both sides for a ceasefire, hope it happens soon as there is shelling, can risk lives. Indian students are safe in the campus… We have our teams now moving towards the East…Problem is shelling, transportation.”

Now our main focus is on #Sumy, We are exploring multiple options main challenge is Shelling and Transportation.



Best option would be ceasefire, would urge our students in Sumy stay safe avoid unnecessary risks: @MEAIndia #RussiaUkraineCrisis #OperationGanga pic.twitter.com/h4wwLo09v3 — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ (@VMBJP) March 5, 2022

Hours ago, the MEA said India is “deeply concerned” about the status of Indian students in Sumy, which has been rocked by nonstop combat between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks.



Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students. — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 5, 2022

The ministry issued a statement urging students to exercise care and seek refuge in shelters. According to the MEA, the administration is pressuring the Russian and Ukrainian governments for a rapid ceasefire in order to establish a safe corridor through numerous channels.

“Have advised our students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students”, Bagchi had Tweeted.

According to the reports, more than 700 students are stuck in the Sumy area of Ukraine without water and proper sanitation facilities. The students have been asking for help since yesterday. While the Indian government is striving to evacuate the Indian students, the students have decided to stay inside the hostel, as requested by the Indian government.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has undertaken a special evacuation operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ for the stranded Indian students. Several special flights have been running from Poland, Romania, and Hungary to bring the students home. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students, most studying medicine were stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Out of the total number, 60% have already reached India and efforts are being made to evacuate the balance 40% of the Indian nationals.