Saturday, March 5, 2022
MEA arranges buses to evacuate more than 700 Indian students stuck in Ukraine’s Sumy area amid conflict

According to the reports, more than 700 students are stuck in the Sumy area of Ukraine without water and proper sanitation facilities

OpIndia Staff
Efforts being made to evacuate Indian students stranded in Sumy
Image Source- Twitter
12

Amid the ongoing war in the Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs on Saturday has expressed deep concerns for the Indian students who have been stuck in the Sumy area of Ukraine. Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson, said that the government has strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments to create a safe corridor so students could be evacuated.

“We are deeply concerned about Indian students in Sumy, Ukraine. Have strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor for our students”, the tweet by news agency ANI informed. Bagchi said that the Centre has advised students to take safety precautions, stay inside shelters and avoid unnecessary risks. “Ministry and our Embassies are in regular touch with the students,” he added.

According to the reports, more than 700 students are stuck in the Sumy area of Ukraine without water and proper sanitation facilities. The students have been asking for help since yesterday. While the Indian government is striving to evacuate the Indian students, the students have decided to stay inside the hostel, as requested by the Indian government.

Reportedly, the students are scared and are struggling for basic amenities amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. They have had no water, no food, no sanitation facility since the day stuck. Students in a recorded video that went viral over the internet said that they had melted the ice, filtered it and consumed it to satisfy their thirst. They also said that the toilets had started stinking since there was no water.

They also said that the ATMs had run out of cash and all the supermarkets are shut. Their contractor is providing them with one meal a day and the students are arranging for the second meal themselves. In the videos, they have also informed about the power outrages and aligned terrifying situation in the area.

Meanwhile, the MEA informed that the Indian embassy in Ukraine had managed the buses to reach Sumy for help. “The highest attention is on eastern Ukraine, particularly Kharkiv and Pisochin. 5 buses are already operational, more buses later in the evening. About 900-1000 Indians were stranded in Pisochin and 700+ in Sumy. We are concerned about Sumy,” Bagchi added.

It is worth noting that the Indian government has undertaken a special evacuation operation named ‘Operation Ganga’ for the stranded Indian students. Several special flights have been running from Poland, Romania, and Hungary to bring the students home. Air India, Air India Express, IndiGo, and SpiceJet have joined the Operation Ganga mission operating multiple flights from Ukraine’s neighboring countries to Delhi and Mumbai.

Nearly 20,000 Indian students, most studying medicine were stuck in Ukraine amid the conflict. Out of the total number, 60% have already reached India and efforts are being made to evacuate the balance 40% of the Indian nationals.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

