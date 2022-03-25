Parth Jindal endorses Arvind Kejriwal's insensitive remarks on 'The Kashmir Files'

In a shocking display of insensitivity towards the plight of Kashmiri Pandits, Parth Jindal, the managing director of JSW Sports, the chairman of IPL cricket team Delhi Capitals and Bengaluru FC, on Thursday endorsed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s callous statements on the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus that took place in the 1990s.

On Thursday, Parth Jindal retweeted Aam Aadmi Party leader Abhijeet Dipke’s tweet that endorsed Arvind Kejriwal’s insensitive remark on the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’. In the tweet, Dipke had hailed Kejriwal’s speech where the Delhi CM was seen making contemptuous remarks for the movie.

Dipke had claimed that the speech of Kejriwal was ‘vintage’, in which the Delhi CM had called the movie a ‘lie’. The AAP leader had also mocked the BJP and movie director Vivek Agnihotri, asking them not to watch the video.

Arvind Kejriwal mocks ‘The Kashmir Files’ to launch an attack against BJP

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had displayed callous insensitivity by ridiculing the demands to make ‘The Kashmir Files’, a movie based on the 1990s Hindu genocide in Kashmir, tax-free in the state.

Mocking the decisions of various state governments of making The Kashmir Files tax-exempted in their respective states, CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, “They are saying to make the movie The Kashmir Files tax-free, better upload it on YouTube and the whole movie will become free.”

BJP wants #TheKashmirFiles to be tax free.



Why not ask @vivekagnihotri to upload the whole movie on YouTube for FREE?



-CM @ArvindKejriwal pic.twitter.com/gXsxLmIZ09 — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) March 24, 2022

Arvind Kejriwal, laughing and giggling, said that if they wanted The Kashmir Files to be tax-free, Vivek Agnihotri, the director of the movie, should simply release it on YouTube so everyone can watch it for free. Refusing to stop the insult there, Kejriwal further said that the movie was not based on reality and was a “jhoothi film”.

The mocking of the plight of the Kashmiri Hindu genocide had met with a strong reaction from the Hindu community, who came forward to react sharply to the insults heaped by Arvind Kejriwal. Several Kashmiri Pandits had slammed Arvind Kejriwal for calling their genocide a lie and defended the movie saying it was indeed a true movie and not a ‘Jhooti film’.

Some even said that the insensitive remarks made by Arvind Kejriwal were akin to Bitta Karate killing Hindus on the streets of Kashmir.

Parth Jindal’s endorsement for Kejriwal’s remarks on ‘The Kashmir Files’ draws social media backlash

By endorsing such careless statements made by a sitting Chief Minister, Parth Jindal is now facing widespread condemnation across social media platforms. Netizens slammed Parth Kiindal for his cruel act, who also urged the Hindus to boycott the products of Jindal Group, including withdrawing support to his IPL franchise Delhi Capitals and ISL team Bengaluru FC.

So @DelhiCapitals owner Parth Jindal is mocking Hindus.

Now it’s time to teach delhi capitals a lesson . Last 3 times i use to support delhi capitals but now onwards no more. #delhicapitals #YehHaiNayiDilli

#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/RjW1sJV8O5 — PS (@pushkalsachdev1) March 25, 2022

Parth Jindal is the MD of TheJSWGroup. JSW GROUP owns Delhi Capital IPL team…



He retweets Tweet which mocks Kashmiri H¡ndus



COLLECTED FROM FACEBOOK#TheKashmirFiles pic.twitter.com/p6x1TM5TeB — तीर्थंकर 🇮🇳 (@TirthankarIND) March 25, 2022

Vijay Patel, a fact-checker and researcher, said that Jindal Group should not forget that their income source is mostly from Hindus and warned them against mocking victims of genocide.

Jindal group should not forget that their income source is mostly from Hindus.



Don’t you dare to mock our unfortunate and planned genocide in Kashmir! pic.twitter.com/H2fgI4LcZM — Vijay Patel🇮🇳 (@vijaygajera) March 25, 2022

‘The Kashmir Files’ film is based on the genocide of the Kashmiri Hindus by the fanatic Islamists in Kashmir in 1990 and the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus following that. The film stars Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, and Mrinal Kulkarni are in lead roles.

Many Islamists opposed the film before its release. A petition was also filed in the Bombay high court after the trailer of the film was published on YouTube. The petition sought a ban on the release of the film, citing that it could potentially hurt the sentiments of the Muslims in the country.