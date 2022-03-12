Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared the 11th Khel Mahakumbh open at Ahmedabad on 12th March 2022. The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, and The Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri Bhupendrabhai Patel were among those present on the occasion. Addressing the inauguration of the Khel Mahakumbh 2022 at the Sardar Patel sports complex in Ahmedabad, PM Modi said that this is not just a sports festival but also a festival of the youth power of Gujarat. The Prime Minister’s speech was preceded by a grand ceremony.

In his inaugural speech, PM Modi said, “I remember, 12 years ago, as the Chief Minister of Gujarat in 2010, I started the Khel Mahakumbh, so it was like sowing the seeds of a dream for me. I see that seed taking the shape of such a huge banyan tree today.”

मुझे याद है, 12 साल पहले 2010 में गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री के नाते खेल महाकुंभ की शुरुआत की थी, तो वो मेरे लिए एक सपने के बीज बोने जैसा था।



उस बीज को मैं आज इतने विशाल वटवृक्ष का आकार लेते देख रहा हूँ: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

Citing the two-year gap in organizing the sports event due to COVID-19, PM Modi said, “Due to Corona, there was a two years break in the Khel Mahakumbh. But the grandeur with which Bhupender Patel has started the event has filled the young players with renewed vigor.”

कोरोना के कारण दो सालों तक खेल महाकुंभ पर ब्रेक लगा रहा।



लेकिन भूपेन्द्र भाई ने जिस भव्यता के साथ इस आयोजन को शुरू किया है, उसने युवा खिलाड़ियों को नए जोश से भर दिया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

Addressing the non-sports issues that used to be a hurdle in the path of the players, PM Modi said, “Lack of transparency in the selection of players was also a big factor. All the talent of the players used to go away in struggling with problems. Coming out of that vortex, the youth of India are touching the sky today. The glitter of gold and silver is shining the confidence of the country.”

खिलाड़ियों के चयन में पारदर्शिता की कमी भी एक बड़ा फैक्टर थी।



खिलाड़ियों की सारी प्रतिभा परेशानियों से जूझने में ही निकल जाती थी।



उस भंवर से निकलकर भारत के युवा आज आकाश छू रहे हैं।



गोल्ड और सिल्वर की चमक देश के आत्मविश्वास को चमका रही है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

PM Modi did not forget to mention the Indian winners in the Tokyo Olympics. He said, “India has won 7 medals for the first time at the Tokyo Olympics. The same record was also set by India’s sons and daughters at the Tokyo Paralympics. India won 19 medals in this global event. But that’s just the beginning. India is not going to stop, nor is it going to get tired.”

टोक्यो Olympics में भारत ने पहली बार 7 मेडल जीते हैं।



यही रिकॉर्ड भारत के बेटे-बेटियों ने टोक्यो Paralympics में भी बनाया।



भारत ने इस वैश्विक प्रतियोगिता में 19 मेडल्स जीते।



लेकिन, ये तो अभी केवल शुरुआत है।



न हिंदुस्तान रुकने वाला है, न थकने वाला है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

Underlining the enthusiasm of the Indian youths, PM Modi said, “From Startup India to Standup India, from Make in India to Self-Reliant India and ‘Vocal for Local’, the responsibility of every campaign of New India has been taken up by the youth of India themselves. Our youth have proved India’s strength.”

आज स्टार्टअप इंडिया से लेकर स्टैंडअप इंडिया तक!



मेक इन इंडिया से लेकर आत्मनिर्भर भारत और ‘वोकल फॉर लोकल’ तक!



नए भारत के हर अभियान की ज़िम्मेदारी भारत के युवाओं ने खुद आगे बढ़कर उठाई है।



हमारे युवाओं ने भारत के सामर्थ्य को साबित करके दिखाया है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

Motivating the youth for continuous efforts in their respective fields, PM Narendra Modi said, “I also have advice for all of you young people – never find a shortcut to success! There is only one mantra of success – ‘long-term planning, and continuous commitment’. A victory can never be our last stop, nor a defeat.”

मेरी आप सब युवाओं के लिए भी सलाह है- सफलता के लिए कभी कोई शॉर्टकट मत खोजिएगा!



सफलता का केवल एक ही मंत्र है- ‘Long term planning, और continuous commitment’.



न एक जीत कभी हमारा आखिरी पड़ाव हो सकती है, न एक हार: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 12, 2022

Mentioning the first National Sports University established in Manipur in 2018, he said that sports players are now getting better training facilities in the country. He also mentioned that Major Dhyan Chand Sports University for higher education in sports will soon be functional at Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Khel Mahakumbh was started in 2010 with 16 sports and 13 lakh participants when Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat. This year in the 11th edition, it has 36 general sports and 26 para-sports. Over 45 lakh sportspersons have registered for the 11th Khel Mahakumbh.