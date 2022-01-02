On 2nd January 2022, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. While addressing a public meeting on this occasion, he said that there will be no more spoilsports of the goons and mafias in UP as it used to be earlier under the non-BJP government. Giving his new mantra from Meerut, Modi asserted that India is ready to lead its path in the same direction the youth of the country wishes to move ahead.

As PM Modi, who is on his tour to inaugurate and to lay foundations stones of various developmental projects ahead of the upcoming UP elections, visited Meerut, he was accompanied by the state chief minister Yogi Adityanath. In his address to the public of Meerut, Narendra Modi touched various topics without sparing any opportunity to mark the differences seen between the UP under BJP’s rule and the state when it was ruled by non-BJP governments.

Head on attack on the Gundaraj that prevailed in UP

As Narendra Modi started off his address with glorified mentions of Meerut and the contributions of the nearby area to the nation for centuries, he also underlined the situations under the rule of non-BJP parties reminding the exodus of the local people who were fed up with the mafias and goons. PM Modi said that earlier there used to be altogether different games that were played with the common men of UP. There were spoilsports of normal life and mafias and goons used to badger bait the masses, but now the times are changed. The BJP government has ended that era and will not allow it to happen again.

Laying the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut. #खेलेगा_यूपी_बढ़ेगा_यूपी https://t.co/0YUJfqtVjv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 2, 2022

Focus for success

Modi further said, “As we today lay the foundation stone to the sports university named after Major Dhyan Chand, we must not forget the message encrypted in his name itself. For any sportsman to achieve excellence and success in his game, Dhyan that is focus is absolutely necessary.” He also added that ‘path taken by the wise men is the one to be followed’ has been a traditional saying we know. But in this era, the path taken by the youth of the country must be the one to be followed. For a brighter future, India must follow the path led by its youth.

Restoring the respect towards sports and players

Modi, on this occasion, also reminded the sports culture India had since ancient times and how sportsmen were respected and encouraged by society as a part of our tradition. He said, “Then there came the times when people started giving derogatory looks to any player passing by. It was being taken for granted that if someone plays some sports or is a player of some particular game, he must be continuing it to secure a post either in the army or in police forces. But after BJP took over the reins of the state and the country, our governments have worked hard to change this public perception that had erupted in the regime of earlier governments. Our players are our pride and we are committed to providing world-class training facilities to them.”

Commitment to enhance sports culture and allied economy

Enlisting various initiatives by the government to enhance sports culture in India, Modi further said, “Providing proper infrastructure is extremely important in order to improve sports culture of the nation and we are building the same. Sports bring with them altogether different opportunities for the local economy which can also be escalated to global levels like Meerut has done. Therefore even in new education policy, we are putting sports on similar priorities as other regular subjects. It is noteworthy that the Major Dhyan Chand Sports University to be built at Meerut is a state of the art project which will cost almost 700 crore rupees. Its area is around 91 acres and it houses training facilities for a range of indoor and outdoor games.

If boys commit any mistake, government must correct it rather than shielding

Uttar Pradesh is heating up as the elections in the state are about to be held. Modi also took this opportunity to attack his political opponents in the state. He said that the government is as good as the parents of the boys and it must behave as responsibly as parents. Modi added, “If boys commit any mistake, the government must correct it rather than shield it by saying ‘Ladkon se to galti ho jati hai’.” This was clearly aimed towards Mulayam Singh Yadav of Samajwadi Party who had once said so while reacting about a rape case.