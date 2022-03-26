The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana has been extended by 6 months. PM Modi on Saturday announced that the Centre has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana(PMGKAY) by six more months till September 2022. PM Modi said more than 80 crore people of the country will benefit from the decision.

Until now, the last date of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana was March 31, 2022. This scheme (PMGKAY Scheme) was announced in March 2020 to provide assistance to the poor in the COVID pandemic period. The objective of PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana is to reduce the stress caused by the COVID pandemic and ensure a smooth ration supply to the people. Initially, the PMGKAY scheme was launched for the period April-June 2020 but was later extended till 30th November 2020. It was then extended till March 31, 2022, and is now being extended till September 30, 2022.

PM Modi informed people about this decision from his Twitter handle. He tweeted, “The power of India lies in the power of every citizen of the country. To further strengthen this power, the government has decided to extend the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana for six more months till September 2022. More than 80 crore people of the country will be able to take advantage of it as before.”

भारतवर्ष का सामर्थ्य देश के एक-एक नागरिक की शक्ति में समाहित है। इस शक्ति को और मजबूती देने के लिए सरकार ने प्रधानमंत्री गरीब कल्याण अन्न योजना को छह महीने और बढ़ाकर सितंबर 2022 तक जारी रखने का निर्णय लिया है। देश के 80 करोड़ से अधिक लोग पहले की तरह इसका लाभ उठा सकेंगे। pic.twitter.com/gasprUJIhK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2022

Under this scheme, the poor get 5 kg of foodgrains per person for free. Due to the lockdown after the corona infection, the government had started a free ration scheme for the people who are suffering for livelihood.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana(PMGKAY), the government provides free ration to 80 crore ration cardholders identified under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). Free ration cardholders are given PMGKAY ration in addition to the subsidized foodgrains they get through ration shops. Earlier, in UP, Yogi Adityanath extended the free ration scheme for 3 months on Saturday 26th March 2022.