Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial speech in the Delhi assembly mocking the genocide of Kashmiri Hindus, insinuated the blockbuster film The Kashmir Files while he referred to it as ‘Jhoothi’ (fake) film. Refusing to make the film ‘tax-free’ in Delhi, he further suggested that director Vivek Agnihotri ‘should put the film on YouTube’ so that everyone can watch it for free. Denying the genocide endured by the Kashmiri Pandits, Kejriwal took a jibe at BJP leaders and advised them to not promote the ”jhoothi” film.

Joined by his elected MLAs in the party, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal openly engaged in genocide denial on the floor of Delhi Vidhan Sabha during his speech on March 22. Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla who once carried the cabinet portfolio for Women and Social Justice too was seen laughing out loud at Kejriwal’s repeated insinuations against Hindus in his speech. Rakhi took to Twitter to share Kejriwal’s open challenge to independent filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri to put the film on Youtube.

While Rakhi had a sunny day in the parliament in complimenting Arvind Kejriwal’s dialogues every time with a burst of laughter, the credentials of her family members in the matters concerning civility have come into the foray.

Rakhi Birla’s father booked on rape charges

In 2016, in the run-up to Delhi MCD elections, Rakhi Birla’s father Bhupinder Bidlan and local AAP leader Ram Pratap Goyal were booked for luring a 24-year-old married woman for offering her ticket. The woman accused both the leaders of rape charges. A case was registered against Bidlan and Goyal under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation). According to the complaint, the accused leaders established physical contact with the woman while promising her ticket from AAP in the MCD elections.

The victim accused Goyal of exploiting her at various instances and forcing her to have intercourse with Bhupinder Bidlan at a hotel in Cannaught Place on November 5, 2016. As per reports the accused leaders allegedly shot an MMS video of the crime to target the victim to ruin her life.

Rakhi Birla’s brother accused of domestic violence

Earlier in 2015, Rakhi Birla’s sister-in-law had filed a complaint of domestic violence against her husband, Vikram Bidlan in Delhi’s Rohini (south) police station alleging that he had assaulted her and beaten her with a belt. The next day, under rapid circumstances, Priyanka Bidlan – Rakhi’s sister-in-law withdrew her complaint saying that if these things escalate in the future, she will approach court. In May the same year, Rakhi publically severed all ties with her brothers – Vikram and Virender Bidlan in a public notice.

Rakhi’s controversial political innings laced by her tainted ties with her family have come to light while she was seen openly mocking at the plight of Kashmiri Hindus in the valley, which included a host of helpless women. Netizens were truly shocked at Rakhi Birla’s laughter on Kejriwal’s crass remarks.

This vile person is Rakhi Birla.



She was once Women and Child Dev minister of Delhi. Today she is laughing on rapes, murders and genocide of Kashmiri Hindus.



Never forget. pic.twitter.com/ZPElezSdLq — Monica Verma (@TrulyMonica) March 25, 2022

Rakhi Birla from AAP comes from Valmiki samaj & she is representing her community in the Delhi Assembly.



Her own Valmiki Samaj has faced atrocities in Kashmir & they were supressed due to A370.



My simple question @rakhibirla were you also laughing on the condition of Valmikis? pic.twitter.com/tP2vAkpLux — AParajit Bharat 😌🇮🇳 (@AparBharat) March 25, 2022

Rakhi’s political fate now hangs with a taint of genocide denial after her open mocking of Kashmiri Hindus as a deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly.