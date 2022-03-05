On Friday (March 4), the cricketing world woke up to a rude shock when it learnt about the untimely demise of former Australian leg spinner Shane Warne.

Warne, who was just 52 years old, died of a ‘suspected heart attack’ in Ko Samui in Thailand. Tributes poured in from all corners for the cricketing legend, who took a whopping 708 wickets in test and 293 wickets in one-day matches.

On Saturday (March 5), the Indian cricket team observed a minute’s silence in memory of Shane Warne, ahead of Day 2 of the First Test match against Sri Lanka. The players also wore black armbands when they took the field against the Lankan side.

A minute’s silence was observed before the start of play on Day 2 of the first Test for Rodney Marsh and Shane Warne who passed away yesterday. The Indian Cricket Team will also be wearing black armbands today.@Paytm #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/VnUzuqwArC — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

Both the Australian cricket team and the Pakistan side also observed a minute’s silence at the Pindi Stadium, before the start of the second day’s play, in the aftermath of the Peshawar attack and demise of Shane Warne.

One-minute silence observed in Pindi Stadium for Peshawar victims and Shane Warne. #PAKvAUS pic.twitter.com/5vIspAVmyr — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 5, 2022

The Australia women’s national cricket team also observed a moment of silence and wore black armbands to pay tribute to former cricketers Rod Marsh and Shane Warne, ahead of their match against the England team in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022.

A moment of silence and black armbands in memory of two legends of Australian cricket – Shane Warne and Rod Marsh ❤️pic.twitter.com/RlEQFjsN4P — Australian Women’s Cricket Team 🏏 (@AusWomenCricket) March 5, 2022

In light of his contribution to the field of cricket, Cricket Australia has decided to rename the Great Southern Stand at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) as the S.K. Warne Stand.

A special tribute for the one and only Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/0b0LJ3ilgM — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) March 5, 2022

In a heartfelt tribute to the ace spinner, former Indian captain Virat Kohli said, “I got the sad news last night about the demise of Shane Warne, out of nowhere to be honest. We carry on doing what we do in life. We are only involved in the present moment. Life is fickle and unpredictable. We need to be grateful for all the moments that we are alive. Passing away at the age of 52 is totally unexpected. Went far too early. I stand here in disbelief and shock.”

“Life is fickle and unpredictable. I stand here in disbelief and shock.”@imVkohli pays his tributes to Shane Warne. pic.twitter.com/jwN1qYRDxj — BCCI (@BCCI) March 5, 2022

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison tweeted, “Shane was one of our greatest cricketers of all time, one of only a few that could approach the extraordinary achievements of the great Don Bradman. His achievements were the product of his talent, discipline & passion for the game he loved. But Shane was more than this to Australians. He was one of our nation’s greatest characters. His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all.”

His achievements were the product of his talent, discipline & passion for the game he loved.



But Shane was more than this to Australians. He was one of our nation’s greatest characters.



His humour, his passion, his irreverence, his approachability ensured he was loved by all. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) March 4, 2022

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson also paid his condolences to Shane Warne. While hailing him as a cricketing genius, Johnson thanked him for introducing disadvantaged kids to the sport.

Totally shocked and saddened to hear about Shane Warne – a cricketing genius and one of the nicest guys you could meet, who also did a lot to help disadvantaged kids into sport. pic.twitter.com/EO3K6Ipwh6 — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne is immortalised in the field of cricket by his two extraordinary deliveries

Shane Warne will forever be remembered for his iconic ‘ball of the century‘, which he bowled on June 4, 1993, to English cricketer Mike Gatting. The delivery took Gatting off-guard and the batsman was bowled even before he could read the movement of the ball.

Warne bowled the leg-spin during the 2nd day of the First Test match of the 1993 Ashes series at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester. The delivery by an inexperienced Warne hinted at the revival of leg-spin bowling in international cricket. Interestingly, it was his first-ever ball in an Ashes test series.

A modest Warne had said, “The ball of the century was a fluke. It really was. I never did it again in the first ball of any time. So it really was a fluke and I think it was meant to be.”

12 years later, the ace spinner went on to deliver the ‘Edgbaston ripper’ in 2005.

He bowled a leg-spin delivery from round the wicket to dismiss English batsman Andre Strauss. The spin was so massive that it left the batsman bamboozled and earned Warne the title of one of the greatest spinners in history.