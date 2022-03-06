Regardless of the ongoing Russia invasion in Ukraine, a man from Andhra Pradesh has refused to leave the country and get back to India by abandoning his two pets. He has two big cats as pets, one of which is a Jaguar and the other a Black Panther.

Kumar Bandi is an Indian citizen who hails from Tanuku in Andhra Pradesh’s West Godavari district. He moved to Ukraine 15 years ago to study medicine and is now a doctor there, as well as a Telugu YouTuber.

Ram Bandi, his younger brother, was in Ukraine for furthering his studies. Kumar traveled to Ukraine with his assistance, studied medicine, and is now a doctor there.

Since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, the lives of Ukrainians have been in jeopardy. Kumar Bandi claims to have ample contacts with senior officials in each state but he has chosen to stay in his personal bunker with his pet big cats, watching after them. He says that these animals are more important to him than his children.

Kumar has been a pet enthusiast since he was a youngster, and he used to have pet dogs, cats, and birds. He also has a YouTube channel with the name JAGUAR KUMAR TELUGU where he keeps posting photos and videos of his pets. He has uploaded several videos of the same.

When he first moved to Ukraine and began his profession as a doctor, he intended to get a Bengal Tiger or an Asiatic Lion as a pet, but the authorities denied him permission. Then he decided on a Jaguar, which is both a rare breed and an endangered species. He also obtained a license to possess a Jaguar from the authorities.

He claims that the Jaguar species he owns is the rarest in the world and that there are only 21 of them, one of which is with Kumar. “Yagwar” is the name Kumar gave to his pet male Jaguar. Kumar has been caring for the animal for the past 19 months, and in order to expand the number of these uncommon breeds, he just purchased a Black Panther (Jaguar with black fur) for the purpose of breeding between these two Wildcats.

Kumar said in one of his vlogs that he has been assisting a few Indians in getting to the country’s borders so they can be easily evacuated by the Indian authorities.