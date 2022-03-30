Wednesday, March 30, 2022
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Investigation initiated after a viral video shows alleged war crimes committed by Ukrainian soldiers

In the viral video that has prompted authorities to launch an investigation, the Ukrainian soldiers could be seen allegedly shooting Russian prisoners of war (POW) in the legs.

OpIndia Staff
war crimes committed by Ukrainian soldiers to be investigated
Ukrainian soldiers allegedly shot POWs (Image: SS from viral video)
Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, the Ukrainian authorities have initiated an investigation to find details of a viral video in which Ukrainian soldiers can be seen allegedly shooting Russian prisoners of war (POW) in the legs. The video, which depicted alleged war crimes committed by Ukrainian soldiers against their Russian counterparts, first appeared on social media platforms on March 27 (local time) before it was shared massively on the internet.

Speaking about the viral video, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Commander-in-Chief, Ukrainian armed forces, claimed that Russia has been circulating staged videos to discredit Ukraine’s treatment of Russian POWs and asserted that the latest video is another attempt to further the same narrative.

On the contrary, Oleksiy Arestovych, adviser to the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, reminded everyone that abusing POWs constitues war crimes. He said, “I would like to remind all our military, civilians and defence forces that abusing prisoners of war is a war crime,” and added there would be an investigation into the video.

BBC did an in-depth analysis to determine if the video that has gone viral and showcases war crimes allegedly committed by Ukrainian soldiers is authentic or a product of the Russian propaganda. The video shows several captured Russian soldiers on the ground. Some of them had bags over their heads. Wounds were visible on some soldiers’ legs. They were being interrogated by the soldiers who captured them, allegedly Ukrainian soldiers. They asked about their units and activities.

As per a Twitter user, the video might have been filmed in a dairy plant in Malaya Rohan, south-east of Kharkiv. Using geo-locations tools and imagery available in the video and satellite images, BBC was able to match the details of the location. Some of the identifier markers were a tree, a chimney, a window and a white structure, among others.

It is unclear when the video was shot as there was no data stamp or metadata. According to BBC, the video could have been shot on March 26, a day before it went viral, as the weather conditions matched the said date.

The language matches the Ukrainian accent

As per BBC’s analysis, the prisoners were being questioned in Russian. The accents of the soldiers interrogating the Russians were in the line of how Ukrainians would speak Russian. Their accent was consistent with the Ukrainians living on the east side of the country.

The uniform of the captors

The soldiers, allegedly of Ukraine, were wearing Ukrainian uniforms with blue armbands. However, there were no conclusive markings like regimental badges or IDs visible in the video.

Lesser blood raised questions

Three men were shot in the video in the legs at close range using an assault rifle. The social media pointed out that it could be staged as there was less blood. However, the screams of the soldiers and evidence of exit wounds point out towards authentication of the video. Notably, some of the doctors BBC talked to pointed out that it was normal for the soldiers not to react vigorously like civilians on being shot.

The violation of the Geneva Conventions

If proven true, the video is damning evidence of a serious violation of the Geneva Conventions, which is a series of treaties that were signed in the aftermath of World War II. These treaties include the humane treatment of POWs. Notably, this is not the first time Ukrainians are facing criticism for the ill-treatment of POWs in their custody since the Russian invaded Ukraine.

A few days back, another video had surfaced in which a Ukrainian soldier called a Russian soldier’s family using his phone and mocked them while the family member on the other side was crying with shock.

