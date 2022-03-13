Sunday, March 13, 2022
HomeNews ReportsWatch: Ukrainian soldier chants Hindu mantras for strength as he prepares to defend Kyiv...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Watch: Ukrainian soldier chants Hindu mantras for strength as he prepares to defend Kyiv against Russian attacks

Andre, seen in military gear with an assault rifle, said he learnt the mantras 25 years ago when he joined the 'Hare Krishna' movement in Kyiv.

OpIndia Staff
Ukrainian soldier Andre
11

Nearly three weeks into the Russia-Ukraine war, the attrition has set in the minds of soldiers fighting on both sides. The troops on either side are struggling to keep their morale high as they clash against each other to take control of Ukrainian cities. Amidst such dark times, soldiers are finding novel ways to keep their spirits up.

In one such incident, a Ukrainian soldier was seen reciting Hindu mantras to remain calm and composed amidst the ongoing conflict.

Andre, a Ukrainian soldier, chants Hindu shlokas every day without a miss to attain more strength as he prepares himself to defend Kyiv against the Russian attacks in the ongoing war. Speaking to India Today, Andre said he is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and recites the maha mantra – “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” and shlokas to boost his confidence.

Andre, seen in military gear with an assault rifle, said he learnt the mantras 25 years ago when he joined the ‘Hare Krishna’ movement in Kyiv. Andre said he discovered the concept of Bhakti and Vedantha by reading books and Hindu scriptures. Andre is a former professional athlete.

He said the shlokas of Bhagavadgeetha gave him the strength to fight against the Russians.

The Ukrainian soldier also said he had visited India twice and added that he was not ‘Kshatriya’ (warrior) but wanted to defend his homeland Ukraine from Russian attacks.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsukraine soldier, russia ukraine war, ukraine soldier reciting hindu mantra
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
586,577FollowersFollow
26,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com