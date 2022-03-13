Nearly three weeks into the Russia-Ukraine war, the attrition has set in the minds of soldiers fighting on both sides. The troops on either side are struggling to keep their morale high as they clash against each other to take control of Ukrainian cities. Amidst such dark times, soldiers are finding novel ways to keep their spirits up.

In one such incident, a Ukrainian soldier was seen reciting Hindu mantras to remain calm and composed amidst the ongoing conflict.

Andre, a Ukrainian soldier, chants Hindu shlokas every day without a miss to attain more strength as he prepares himself to defend Kyiv against the Russian attacks in the ongoing war. Speaking to India Today, Andre said he is an ardent devotee of Lord Krishna and recites the maha mantra – “Hare Rama Hare Krishna” and shlokas to boost his confidence.

Andre, a #Ukranian soldier, Yogeshwar Shri #Krishna devotee chants ‘Hare Krishna’ mantra for strength as he prepares to defend #Kyiv.

He has prayer beads and chants mantras as he protects kyiv from an imminent Russian attack. @IndiaToday exclusive. He prays at@IskconInc temple pic.twitter.com/1iPCuE8ljo — GAURAV C SAWANT (@gauravcsawant) March 9, 2022

Andre, seen in military gear with an assault rifle, said he learnt the mantras 25 years ago when he joined the ‘Hare Krishna’ movement in Kyiv. Andre said he discovered the concept of Bhakti and Vedantha by reading books and Hindu scriptures. Andre is a former professional athlete.

He said the shlokas of Bhagavadgeetha gave him the strength to fight against the Russians.

The Ukrainian soldier also said he had visited India twice and added that he was not ‘Kshatriya’ (warrior) but wanted to defend his homeland Ukraine from Russian attacks.