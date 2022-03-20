On Friday (March 18), three Hindu youths were gravely injured in a knife attack while they were exiting the cinema hall after watching the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’. The incident took place in the Fazilnagar block in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the victims were identified as Sachin, Krishna and Sahul. The youths had gone to the cinema hall to watch the last show of “The Kashmir Files.’

After the screening of the movie was over, the trio raised nationalist slogans while exiting the cinema halls. Irked by the sloganeering, the local Muslim men first argued with the Hindu youths. When the arguments turned heated, they attacked the Hindu youths with knives and inflicted severe injuries.

The victims were then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Fazilnagar block. After preliminary treatment, the doctors referred the three Hindu youths to the nearby medical college.

The Patherwa Police had launched a probe into the matter. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered and a search operation was initiated to nab the accused men. Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Singh assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

‘The Kashmir Files’ movie narrates the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Files’ is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley.

According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11 and is open to watch in theatres.