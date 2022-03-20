Sunday, March 20, 2022
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu youth stabbed by local Muslim men for raising nationalist slogans...
CrimeEditor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 3 Hindu youth stabbed by local Muslim men for raising nationalist slogans after the screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’

The incident took place on Friday when the three youths had gone to cinema hall to watch the last show of The Kashmir Files in Kushinagar

OpIndia Staff
3 Hindus attacked with knife after screening of The Kashmir Files
Representative Image via iStock Photo
16

On Friday (March 18), three Hindu youths were gravely injured in a knife attack while they were exiting the cinema hall after watching the movie, ‘The Kashmir Files’. The incident took place in the Fazilnagar block in the Kushinagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

As per a report in Live Hindustan, the victims were identified as Sachin, Krishna and Sahul. The youths had gone to the cinema hall to watch the last show of “The Kashmir Files.’

After the screening of the movie was over, the trio raised nationalist slogans while exiting the cinema halls. Irked by the sloganeering, the local Muslim men first argued with the Hindu youths. When the arguments turned heated, they attacked the Hindu youths with knives and inflicted severe injuries.

Hindu youths injured in knife attack

The victims were then rushed to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Fazilnagar block. After preliminary treatment, the doctors referred the three Hindu youths to the nearby medical college.

The Patherwa Police had launched a probe into the matter. A First Information Report (FIR) was registered and a search operation was initiated to nab the accused men. Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Kumar Singh assured that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

‘The Kashmir Files’ movie narrates the 1990 genocide of Kashmiri Pandits

The Kashmir Files’ is inspired by the true stories of Kashmiri Pandits. It takes viewers back to 1989, when conflict erupted in Kashmir due to rising Islamic Jihad, forcing the great majority of Hindus to flee the valley.

According to estimates, roughly 100,000 of the valley’s total 140,000 Kashmiri Pandit inhabitants migrated between February and March 1990. More of them fled in the years that followed until just about 3,000 families remained in the valley by 2011.

The movie based on video interviews with first-generation Kashmiri Pandit victims of the Kashmir Genocide was released in India on March 11 and is open to watch in theatres.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termskushinagar, kushinagar knife attack, kashmir files
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
587,380FollowersFollow
26,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com