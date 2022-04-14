Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeNews ReportsDalit scholar Guru Prakash Paswan 'cancelled', barred from speaking about Ambedkar at Delhi's LSR...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Dalit scholar Guru Prakash Paswan ‘cancelled’, barred from speaking about Ambedkar at Delhi’s LSR college because he is from the BJP

"Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence", said Babasaheb Ambedkar. I come from a culture that believes in 'आ नो भद्राः क्रतवो यन्तु विश्वतः', 'Let noble thoughts come to me from all sides'. Sadly, what we see today is binaries, projecting one's ideas upon the other, without the effort to engage, to know, debate and respect the other point of view", Paswan wrote on Twitter.

OpIndia Staff
Guru Prakash
Guru Prakash is a Dakit Scholar and the National Spokesperson of the BJP
5

Noted Dalit Scholar and National Spokesperson of the BJP Guru Prakash Paswan was prevented from giving a lecture at the Lady Sri Ram College for Women (LSR) on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. The online event was organised by the SC-ST cell of the college and Guru Prakash was scheduled to speak on April 14 via google meet.

The shocking revelation was made by Paswan himself on his social media accounts. Paswan, who teaches Law at the Patna University as an assistant professor, was about to deliver his lecture on “Ambedkar beyond Constitution. Reportedly, he was informed on Wednesday morning, that his lecture was cancelled owing to his political affiliations. As a National Spokesperson of the BJP, Paswan has been raising issues relating to the Dalits on many national platforms, while he has also co-authored a book “Makers of Modern Dalit History” with Sudarshan Ramabadran.

However, Guru Prakash’s credentials affiliated with the BJP were enough for the leftist hegemonical establishment at Delhi’s premier college to cancel him from delivering a lecture. Ironically, his lecture on Babasaheb Ambedkar was organised by the SC-ST cell of LSR itself. Paswan has written, ” An institution can’t be an Eco chamber. As a teaching faculty, this saddens me, even more, when students close their horizons!”

He goes on to write on his Twitter, “Cultivation of mind should be the ultimate aim of human existence”, said Babasaheb Ambedkar. I come from a culture that believes in ‘आ नो भद्राः क्रतवो यन्तु विश्वतः’, ‘Let noble thoughts come to me from all sides’. Sadly, what we see today is binaries, projecting one’s ideas upon the other, without the effort to engage, to know, debate and respect the other point of view.”

He further notes, “Debate and discussion is the essence of democracy. At a time when we celebrate 75 years of our independence, one thing that we ought to learn from the makers of our constitution is their ability to listen, absorb and respect other viewpoints. Babasaheb represented those values!”

Prof Paswan had already prepared his presentation on the contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar beyond the drafting of the Constitution, while his role as an economist, diplomat and an educationist was to be highlighted. Cancelling his voice is a classic case of stifling the voices of Dalits while stopping diverse expressions coming from the community to prosper.

Many academics, thinkers and intellectuals have come to Guru Prakash Paswan’s support after the news of the cancellation of his lecture came.

The SC-ST cell at Lady Sri Ram college issued an update on Instagram while announcing the cancellation of the event. “With deep regret, the SC/ST cell, LSR is announcing the news that our Ambedkar Jayanti event stands cancelled due to some unavoidable clash of circumstances”

The nation celebrates Ambedkar Jayanti – the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Ambedkar with much fervour on April 14. However, the cancellation of a Dalit scholar at the reputed Lady Sri Ram College for Women in Delhi speaks glaringly how the far-Left has managed to sabotage actual Dalit voices to further its narrow political agendas.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsGuru Prakash Paswan news, LSR college Delhi, Delhi University college
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,311FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com