On Thursday, a person in Delhi accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led government of not providing proper medical facilities in the state government-run hospitals. He stated that the government-run hospitals in Delhi are exploiting the patients and are not paying proper medical attention to them.

The video of a dreadful incident was shared by Neetu Singh, Spokesperson for BJP Delhi who said that CM Arvind Kejriwal had ruined the lives of citizens in the name of free services. “Look at the condition of Delhi Government’s Sanjay Gandhi Hospital where patients are not getting treatment. Kejriwal has ruined the lives of citizens in the name of free services”, she tweeted on April 28.

The man in the video held the state government responsible for his mother’s death. He said that his mother was severely ill and blood was coming from her mouth. “I brought my mother to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Mangolpuri at 4:30 pm yesterday but the doctors here refused to get her admitted. They prescribed some medicines instead and asked us to leave”, he said.

“Today morning, my mother again vomited blood. She was weakened. I immediately brought her back to the hospital but the doctors here declared her dead. Who is responsible for my mother’s death? These doctors should be suspended”, he added in the video. He also could be seen holding the document proving that the state government-run hospital had allegedly refused to get the patient admitted after 4:30 pm.

He accused the hospital of medical negligence and stated that his mother had been killed by the state. “What is there to praise in this hospital? We don’t even get proper medical treatments, no good facilities. Who should be held responsible for my mother’s death- the doctors or the state?”, he pondered.

It is important to note that CM Arvind Kejriwal during the Delhi elections 2020 had guaranteed good healthcare to the citizens and had promised that medical treatment and medicines across all Delhi government hospitals would be free. He had also announced that medical tests including MRI, CT scan, ultrasound, and even PET scan which cost more than Rs 25,000 will be free. Also, recently during the Punjab Assembly elections, he had claimed that AAP would implement the ‘Delhi model’ of healthcare in the state of Punjab.

Fact checker reports however mention that the claims made by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are partially true. It states that though the medical treatment is made free across all the state govt run hospitals in Delhi, citizens have to suffer because the government hospitals are often overcrowded.

(Team Opindia tried to verify the authenticity of the video that went viral on April 28 but it remains unclear when and where exactly the video is from).