Farah Khan, the much-talked-about friend of Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, has reportedly fled Pakistan amid rumours of corruption. Apparently, on April 3, Farah Khan left the country to flee to Dubai being amid the political turmoil which saw Imran Khan’s stepping down as the Prime Minister.

Farah Khan, Bushra’s Frontwoman who ran away . The bag with her is for $90,000. Yes that’s ninety thousand dollars. pic.twitter.com/ESrZOKD3h6 — Romina Khurshid Alam (@MNARomina) April 5, 2022

Opposition leaders claim Farah fled with a bag that costs a whopping $90,000

Shortly after she left, the photo of Farah Khan with her bag which allegedly cost USD 90,000 has made waves on Pakistani Twitter. The controversial photo features Farah Khan sitting inside a flight with a purple coloured-luxury handbag. After the picture went viral on social media, PML-N leader and former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Miftah Ismail took a press conference alleging that Farah’s bag featured in the picture cost USD 90,000. In the press conference, Ismail along with former Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi charged Farah Khan for taking the money for the transfer of civil servants in Pakistan’s Punjab.

Ismail asked ‘Whom did the money go to?’ dismissing PTI’s cover that Farah Khan cannot be a corrupt person because she was a “private person”. Ismail said in the press conference, “She can engage in corrupt activities because she is friends with the wives of public officeholders. She was someone’s frontwoman,” Ismail alleged that Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar was also ‘someone’s frontman’. While talking about Fraha’s high-value bag, said, “Farah Gujjar, while using a Punjab government’s plane, had a bag that was worth $90,000 were told to have “one roti” instead of two,” during skyrocketed inflation in the country.

Charges on Farah Khan

Opposition parties in Pakistan alleged that Farah Khan received a huge sum of money for getting government officers transferred and posted according to their choices. Calling Khan’s scam the “mother of all scandals”, certain opposition leaders estimated that Farah Khan snatched 6 billion Pakistani rupees ($32 million). PML-N VP Maryam Nawaz reiterated the claim that Farah Khan has done these activities at the behest of Imran and his wife. Amidst reports of Imran Khan’s close aids leaving the country, Nawaz alleged that Imran Khan is frightened as thefts will be now exposed.

It was estranged PTI leader Abdul Aleem Khan, who first took Farah Khan’s name as a party in the illegal transactions done at the behest of Imran Khan. Aleem Khan had demanded an investigation to uncover who Farah was forwarding the corrupt money received by her over transfers and postings of government officers in Punjab.

After the allegations of Farah Khan’s closeness with Bushra Bibi, her son Musa Maneka said that she betrayed his mother and Imran Khan. “My family had nothing to do with any dealings of Farah Khan or her husband” he added. Geo News reported that Farah Khan fled Pakistan on the very next day when Imran Khan dissolved the assembly. On reaching Abu Dhabi she apparently attended an Iftar dinner at Bushra Bibi’s sister’s house.