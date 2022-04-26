Twitter has reinstated the account of Fox News host Tucker Carlson hours after the American billionaire Elon Musk bought the social media platform for $44billion.

“We’re back,” Carlson tweeted on Monday night, shortly after the Tesla CEO completed his takeover of the social media platform.

We’re back. — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2022

Carlson was suspended from the social media platform last month after Twitter said he violated one of its rules by referring to Assistant Secretary of Health Dr Rachel Levine, a transgender woman, as a man.

The Fox News host had also posted in support of the satirical website The Babylon Bee, whose account was suspended for a similar infringement.

The official Twitter account of Babylon Bee was suspended last month for what the social media company claimed to be “hateful conduct” over a joke naming U.S. Assistant Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine – a transgender woman – the site’s “Man of the Year” for 2022.

Following the buyout, Carlson during his show ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight’, stated that the SpaceX founder launched a ‘revolutionary posture’ on the internet.

“The reason that today’s sale of Twitter is big news—the reason it could turn out to be a pivot point in our history—is that Elon Musk does not agree with the rest of the billionaires in the tech business,” Carlson said. “He thinks everyone should be allowed to talk. Including people who disagree with him.”

Besides Carlson, Fox News host Mark Levin also made a comeback on Twitter, posting a tweet to say he has decided to return “thanks to new ownership.”

Thanks to new ownership, I’ve decided to come back! 😊 — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk takes over Twitter Inc.

Elon Musk, who was already the largest individual shareholder of Twitter holding 9.2% of the company, had earlier stated that he had no faith in the current management and couldn’t fulfil Twitter’s true potential under them. He aimed to make the company private so that he could have full control over it and could direct Twitter to fulfil its full potential.

Twitter’s board had tried its best to resist Elon Musk’s takeover bid, including trying to trigger the poison pill strategy. However, the price Musk offered coupled with the mood of the majority of Twitter shareholders eventually forced the Twitter board’s hand.

Elon Musk, who is already the CEO of electric vehicle giant Tesla and SpaceX, co-founder of Neuralink and OpenAI as well as the founder of The Boring Company, is now the owner of the social media giant Twitter.

Following the takeover, Twitter Inc. has also locked changes to its source code to prevent disgruntled employees from making unauthorised changes to the platform.

With the acquisition of Twitter by Musk, paranoia has set in among a raft of self-described wokes and ‘liberals’ in India and around the world, who are handwringing and losing their sleep over the probable metamorphosis the social media company may have under the leadership of a person who has made no bones about his disdain for wokeness and liberalism.