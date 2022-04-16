The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), probing the Gorakhnath temple attack case, has sent accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi to judicial custody for further interrogation. In addition, the police have also imposed relevant sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against him.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi was arrested after he had forcibly tried to enter the premises of the temple and attacked two cops with sharp weapons. Abbasi, who is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), had attempted to break into the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 while shouting Allahu Akbar. The 30-year-old chemical engineering graduate attacked the security personnel with a sickle when they tried to stop him, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables. He was later captured by other security staff and arrested.

Reports further stated that Murtaza was produced before the court and he may be produced before a special court in the future.

The UP ATS, meanwhile, has also detained 5 more persons in connection with this case who reportedly were aware of Abbasi’s every move.

Notably, during interrogation, Murtaza told the ATS that he wanted the Sharia law to be implemented in the country. Reportedly, the accused, who is an IIT graduate, knew all the methods of making bombs easily. According to sources, he also admitted to deleting some important information from his laptop and mobile phone.

Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi had told authorities that his attack was a response to the passing of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). According to reports, the accused Ahmad Murtuza Abbasi confessed to the police that his hatred spawned from alleged atrocities committed against Muslims. The attacker said he was not happy with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC) as he deemed them as an act of “injustice to Muslims”.

The police said that the confession indicated that Abbasi had been radicalised to the extent that he was even willing to die committing such crimes.

Gorakhnath Temple attack accused was trying to develop ‘jihadi app’, planning to join ISIS

Moreover, Murtaza Abbasi’s interrogation revealed that he was attempting to develop an app called ‘Jarima’ at the behest of Islamic terror groups. In Arabic, the word ‘Jarima’ means ‘oppression.’ Abbasi used to exchange messages via the Pir2Pir app before creating this Arabic-language jihadi app, which is widely used by Islamic ultras.

The investigation also revealed a ‘honey trap’ angle.

According to reports, Abbasi’s interest in radical ideas began with an email from a girl in an ISIS camp in Syria. Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi admitted to interrogators that he had transferred money several times into the girl’s account. He was also planning to join the terrorist organisation ISIS.

Abbasi revealed that a girl from an ISIS camp in Syria sent him an email, as well as a photo, and promised to meet him in India. Abbasi, in turn, sent her Rs 40,000. They began communicating via e-mail, and as a result, Abbasi came into contact with ISIS terrorists. He was also rumoured to be on his way to Syria via Nepal.

Abbasi sent lakhs to ISIS

Another shocking revelation made during the investigation was that Abbasi had sent lakhs of rupees to bank accounts linked to ISIS. According to a top official, investigating agencies are looking into its financial dealings with Abbasi. He has accounts in ICICI Bank, IDFC First Bank, and Platinum Federal Bank, among others, reported Republic. He had transferred money from a bank account in Nepal to Syria.

During the interrogation, it was revealed that Abbasi’s mentor was an American identified as Imam Anwar al-Halaki, who originally hails from Yemen. Abbasi was highly influenced by banned Islamic preacher Zakir Naik as well.