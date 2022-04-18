On the day of Hanuman Jayanti (April 16), a Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri in Delhi came under a severe attack while passing through a Muslim-dominated area. The rioters pelted stones at the procession and even fired bullets as the violence escalated. In the attack, several devotees and some police personnel also got injured.

OpIndia spoke to Rakesh Beniwal, one of the victims of the riots, who narrated the spine-chilling experience of that day. He said that following the stone-pelting, a mob of at least 500 rioters attacked the Shobha Yatra with naked swords in their hands. They were raising slogans of “Allah Hu Akbar”.

Beniwal said, “We had informed the Police that it was a sensitive area. A lot of force was deployed in the region. However, there were so many rioters that the Police became helpless in front of them. The rioters were all over the streets as well as the roof of the mosque in the area. They had empty glass bottles, filled bottles, and stones with them.”

“At around 6 PM, the Shobha Yatra reached in front of the mosque. There were chants of Jai Shri Ram. Suddenly, they started pelting stones, and there was a stampede. The rioters came from the Idgah side and shouted slogans ‘Allah Hu Akbar’. They pelted stones on the saints and the children who were part of the Shobha Yatra”, he added.

He questioned if Hindus were at fault as they chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’. “The administration has been active after the statements were issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh. We are alive only because of the Police,” said Beniwal.

He added rioters were equipped with guns and fired several rounds. The police personnel stationed for security also sustained bullet and sword injuries. Beniwal said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy. “Earlier, when we took out Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, they would tell us to lower the volume, which we used to do and pass through the area. This time, there were a lot of people gathered on the roofs of the mosque and houses adjacent to the mosque. Around 400-500 people had really sharp swords in their hands”, he said recalling that dreadful day.

Beniwal said people were claiming Ansar was involved in the riots. He said, “I was attacked with a knife from behind. Liquor bottles and bones were thrown at Ram Darbar. They were pelting stones from a height of 40 feet.”

Jahagirpuri riots

On April 16, Islamists attacked Hanuman Jayanti Shobha Yatra in Jahangirpuri, Delhi. Several people were injured, including police personnel. So far, 40 people have been arrested by the Police in the case, including prime accused Ansar and Aslam. There have been allegations that Ansar is an Aam Aadmi Party member, the party is yet to respond to the same.