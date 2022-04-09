A horrid start to the 2022 IPL continues for Mumbai Indians, the most successful franchise in IPL history, as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) swatted them away with ease. Eventually, RCB defeated them with 7 wickets in hand and 9 balls to spare but the result was never in doubt since the time Mumbai lost their opening wicket.

Put into bat by Bangalore, Mumbai started well through their skipper Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan, reaching 49 without loss from the first 6 overs. However, that was as good as it got for them, as they started losing wickets steadily after that. They ended up losing 6 wickets for 29 runs in the next 7.3 overs as Hasaranga and Harshal Patel tied them down.

Thankfully for Mumbai, Suryakumar Yadav saved their blushes, and his innings pushed Mumbai towards a decent total. Hitting 6 sixes and 5 fours in his knock, Yadav remained unbeaten on 68 off 37 balls and got Mumbai a somewhat competitive 154 at the end of their 20 overs.

In response, RCB were never in trouble despite losing their captain Faf du Plessis early. Youngster Anuj Rawat in association with veteran Virat Kohli made sure there were no nerves during the chase with their 80 runs partnership.

By the time Mumbai managed to find a way past Rawat and Kohli, it was too late and Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell eased RCB to a win and to 3rd position in the table.

Mumbai will now try to break their duck in this IPL against the Punjab Kings side while RCB will take on CSK, another side struggling to post their first win on the board.