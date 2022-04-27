On April 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with the chief ministers of the states to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country. He also urged the CMs of the non-BJP states to consider reducing state tax on the fuel so that the price matches the BJP ruling states. During the meeting, the Chief Minister of Delhi was visibly inattentive, and his casual approach drew ire. Netizens posted parts of the meeting on social media platforms and criticized CM Kejriwal.

BJP called the Delhi CM ‘mannerless’ for his behaviour in the online meeting. “Mannerless CM of Delhi!” Delhi BJP tweeted. They posted a small clip from the meeting, where Arvind Kejriwal was seen resting his head on his hand, and then putting both his hands behind his head and leaning back in his chair.

Mannerless CM of Delhi! pic.twitter.com/yswnLNI6Ty — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 27, 2022

The Delhi CM’s mannerisms during the meeting are deemed inappropriate for formal meetings, and highly unsuitable for a meeting with the Prime Minister. It is noteworthy that he yawned at least six times during the meeting.

Apart from BJP Delhi, Netizens also slammed Arvind Kejriwal for his behaviour. Twitter user Ankur Singh said, “Check how Kejriwal is sitting during an important meeting with Prime Minister.” In the video shared by him, CM Kejriwal was seen sitting casually with his arms above his head.

Check how Kejriwal is sitting during important meeting with Prime Minister. pic.twitter.com/i4CqyZnzoJ — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 27, 2022

Twitter user Naweed shared a screenshot from the video and questioned if CM Kejriwal was attending the wedding of his father or a meeting with the PM.

Kaun hai ye??? Apne baap ki baarat me aaya hai kya? pic.twitter.com/c1jJUI30an — Naweed (@Spoof_Junkey) April 27, 2022

Netizen Alok Bhatt said, “Just note the mannerisms of this down market politician Arvind Kejriwal – matlab class ismein kabhi nahi aayegi (That means he will never learn manners).”

Just note the mannerisms of this down market politician @ArvindKejriwal – matlab class ismein kabhi nahi aayegi pic.twitter.com/vW3FKP3HYv — Alok Bhatt (@alok_bhatt) April 27, 2022

Using hashtag #MannerlessCM, BJP leader Tajinder Bagga urged everyone to teach CM Kejriwal some manners.

BJP Spokesperson Naveen Kumar Jindal said, “See how Kejriwal was sitting during the meeting with the Prime Minister of India. God knows what kind of sacraments he got that he neither knows how to talk nor knows how to behave. Shameless person.”

RSS activist Hemir Desai said, “Previously also Arvind Kejriwal disrespected PM of INDIA and today also the way he is sitting in front of PM being CM shows arrogance.”

Previously also @ArvindKejriwal disrespected PM of INDIA and today also way he is sitting in front of PM being CM shows arrogance#Anarchist pic.twitter.com/XGEilTaIpk — Hemir Desai (@hemirdesai) April 27, 2022

PM discussed the Covid-19 situation

During the meeting, PM discussed how India managed Covid-19 in previous waves. He said during the last wave, the states managed the situation perfectly, and if God forbids a similar situation to happen in the future, everyone needs to be prepared. He talked about how India has achieved unimaginable milestones in its vaccine drive. He also urged the states to keep an eye on the availability of medical oxygen and medicines to ensure the Covid-19 wave can be tackled with full preparation.

PM urged Non-BJP states to reduce tax on fuel

PM also discussed how BJP ruled states had reduced tax on fuel after PM had announced tax cut close to Diwali last year. He said some of the non-BJP states did not reduce the tax, and currently, there was a price difference of around Rs 10 between BJP ruled and non-BJP states. He urged states like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Jharkhand to consider reducing fuel prices.

PM Modi said he was not criticizing but only discussing the situation with the Chief Ministers.

Kejriwal had broke protocol during similar meeting with PM last year

This is not the first time the Delhi CM was caught not taking the meeting with PM seriously. Last year, he had to apologise for breaking protocol during a similar video conference with PM Modi, which was not broadcast to the public. Kejriwal had gone live during the closed-door meeting between Prime Minister Modi and the Chief Ministers of states with high Covid cases in April last year.

During his speech during the meeting, which he had broadcast live on social media without informing the PM, Arvind Kejriwal had spread lies, and proposed measured for oxygen supply which were already implemented by the central govt. When PM Modi was informed about the live address, he had slammed the Kejriwal for breaking protocol during the video conference. The PM had told him, “You have broken a very important protocol, such private conversation are never televised. It is not proper, we should always observe decorum.”

Kejriwal had apologised for his behaviour after that.