Wednesday, April 13, 2022
Updated:

New York: Unidentified attackers assault and rob 2 Sikh persons in Queens, a week after another brutal attack on an elderly Sikh man

The attacks came nearly 24 hours after the Sikh organisations held a solidarity rally in New York, demanding immediate arrest of those involved in the brutal attack against Nirmal Singh.

OpIndia Staff
Two Sikh men attacked in New York's Queens/ Image Source: India TV
6

A week after an elderly Sikh person was attacked brutally in New York’s Queens, another hate crime was reported on Wednesday in which two Sikh men came under the attack of unidentified men in the Richmond Hill neighbourhood of Queens in New York.

According to the reports, the unidentified men attacked and robbed the two Sikhs in the Queens a week after a similar attack was carried out against 72-year-old Nirmal Singh.

The New York police are currently investigating the case. The Sikh Civil Rights organisation Sikh Coalition has come forward to assist the victims, who are both responsive and getting medical attention.

As per New York Police Department Hate Crime Task Force, two people had attacked Nirmal Singh, in which one was arrested. The police have begun their search to find another attacker.

“We are going to do everything we can to protect the Sikh community and any religious community that is being targeted,” New York City Council Member Joann Ariola told QNS.

She added that the NYPD is working overtime to make sure they are safe and claimed that New York does not tolerate hate.  

The attacks on minority Sikhs in the US came after disturbing reports of an attack that left 16 people injured, including 10 people shot inside a subway station in Sunset Park, Brooklyn in New York City.

Six of the victims are in critical condition after a shooter entered the subway in a worker’s vest, put on a gas mask, opened a canister that filled a subway car with smoke and then opened fire at the commuters. The firing happened at the 36th Street station in Sunset Park around 0830 local time (1330 GMT) on Tuesday morning.

Searched termsSikhs in USA, USA Sikh community, Queens NYC
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

