North Korea is known to call global political figures the names and adjectives no less weird than its own rules. This time North Korea has called American president Joe Biden an old man in his senility after he termed Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

The official news agency KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) carried a commentary on Saturday 9th April 2022. In this commentary, it said, “the latest story is the US chief executive who spoke ill of the Russian president with groundless data.” It is notable that Joe Biden had called Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for him to be put on trial for the atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.

KCNA added in its commentary, “Such reckless remarks can be made only by the descendants of Yankees, master hand at aggression and plot-breeding. The conclusion could be that there is a problem in his intellectual faculty and that his reckless remarks are just a show of imprudence of an old man in his senility.”

According to a report by News18, the commentary by Korean Central News Agency also described Biden as a president known for his repeated slip of tongue. However, it did not clearly mention his name. It further said, “Gloomy, it seems, is the future of the U. S. with such a feeble man in power.”

This is not the first time that North Korea has made such remarks about the global political leaders especially the president of the United States. Even before Joe Biden was declared a presidential candidate, KCNA called him a rabid dog that must be beaten to death with a stick. Before that, it referred to former US President Donald Trump as a mentally deranged US dotard. Donald Trump’s predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush were termed as a monkey and half-baked man by KCNA.

North Korea has been supporting Russia in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and has accused the US of being the root cause of the crisis. The country had voted in favour of Russia in the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.