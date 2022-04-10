Sunday, April 10, 2022
HomeNews ReportsNorth Korea calls US President Joe Biden ‘an old man in his senility’ after...
News ReportsPoliticsWorld
Updated:

North Korea calls US President Joe Biden ‘an old man in his senility’ after he called Vladimir Putin a war criminal

North Korea has been supporting Russia in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and has accused the US of being the root cause of the crisis

OpIndia Staff
55

North Korea is known to call global political figures the names and adjectives no less weird than its own rules. This time North Korea has called American president Joe Biden an old man in his senility after he termed Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal.

The official news agency KCNA (Korean Central News Agency) carried a commentary on Saturday 9th April 2022. In this commentary, it said, “the latest story is the US chief executive who spoke ill of the Russian president with groundless data.” It is notable that Joe Biden had called Vladimir Putin a war criminal and called for him to be put on trial for the atrocities against Ukrainian civilians.

KCNA added in its commentary, “Such reckless remarks can be made only by the descendants of Yankees, master hand at aggression and plot-breeding. The conclusion could be that there is a problem in his intellectual faculty and that his reckless remarks are just a show of imprudence of an old man in his senility.”

According to a report by News18, the commentary by Korean Central News Agency also described Biden as a president known for his repeated slip of tongue. However, it did not clearly mention his name. It further said, “Gloomy, it seems, is the future of the U. S. with such a feeble man in power.”

This is not the first time that North Korea has made such remarks about the global political leaders especially the president of the United States. Even before Joe Biden was declared a presidential candidate, KCNA called him a rabid dog that must be beaten to death with a stick. Before that, it referred to former US President Donald Trump as a mentally deranged US dotard. Donald Trump’s predecessors Barack Obama and George W. Bush were termed as a monkey and half-baked man by KCNA.

North Korea has been supporting Russia in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine, and has accused the US of being the root cause of the crisis. The country had voted in favour of Russia in the United Nations General Assembly to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Doordarshan live telecasts Shri Ram Janmotsav from Ayodhya, watch

OpIndia Staff -
Owing to covid-19 pandemic, the celebrations for Shri Ram Janmotsav have been mellowed down. This is first grand celebration of Ram Navami after the Supreme Court verdict in November 2019 which ruled in favour of the temple.
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi again avoids putting up image of gods for wishing on Hindu festivals, Kejriwal puts his own picture on Ram Navmi

Shashank Bharadwaj -
It is pertinent to note that Abrahamic beliefs such as Islam and Christianity do not endorse multiple gods and their depiction. In Islam, the depiction of idols and human forms of God are considered 'haram'. Idolatry is one of the biggest sins in Islam.

Gurugram: Tasleem, Khalid, and Sahid among 5 arrested for cattle smuggling after a dramatic high-speed chase, had fired on Bajrang Dal activists

Bihar: Thieves kill priest in Chapra, steal 13 idols and jewellery worth crores

Ancient Hindu temple in Gujarat’s Banaskantha invites local Muslim residents including local maulana to offer namaz, break Ramzan fast

‘Comedian’ Munawar Faruqui’s estranged wife and son’s photos go viral amid his onscreen romance with Anjali Arora on Lock Upp, read details

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
588,116FollowersFollow
26,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com