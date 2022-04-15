On Wednesday, April 13, a Congress worker named Dilbagh Singh, a resident of village Thathiyan Mahanta in the Vidhansabha Palka Patti in Tarn Taran, Punjab, was brutally assaulted by at least six Aam Aadmi Party workers. According to reports, the incident happened at around 11.15 am.

The assaulters inflicted around 30 deep wounds on the Congress workers’ arms, legs and head before fleeing. Singh was rushed to Amandeep Hospital in Amritsar in critical condition. The police have not yet registered a case against anyone in this case.

Congress worker Dilbag Singh (30) brutally attacked with sharp weapons by AAP workers in Tarn Taran Sahib, Punjab. pic.twitter.com/gOkISxq3Db — AAP watch (@AAP_watch) April 14, 2022

Speaking about the case, SI Charan Singh said that the doctors have declared the Congress worker unfit to give any statement, without which no action can be taken in the case.

The injured Congress worker’s father Pragat Singh said that his son had a disagreement with Aam Aadmi Party supporters during the assembly elections. The matter was later dropped. On Wednesday, at around 11 am, Dilbagh Singh had gone to enrol his three-year-old daughter Jaskirat Kaur in a private school in Nowshahra Pannuan town. He went to the bus stand to get some documents photocopied when around six AAP workers surrounded him and assaulted him. They fled the spot leaving Dilbagh Singh brutally injured.

The kins of the Congress worker claimed that the attack on him was driven by political rivalry. The accused had threatened to kill Dilbagh Singh earlier also. While the relatives of Dilbagh Singh have demanded a fair and speedy probe in the case, SSP Ranjit Singh Dhillon said that a case would be registered only after recording the statement of Dilbagh Singh.