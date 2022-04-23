Days after Supreme Court commuted death sentence of one Mohd Firoz, convicted of rape and murder of a 4-year-old girl, saying “every sinner has a future”, another case of brutality against a minor has been reported. A man in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, reportedly drowned a 3-year-old girl in a well after she opposed his attempts to molest her. The accused has been arrested and taken under police custody.

According to the reports, the incident took place during a marriage function in Laxmipura village of Chittorgarh district where the victim had traveled with her family from Jahazpur village. However, her family found that the girl was missing and started searching her in the neighbourhood.

On enquiring, the victim’s family discovered that the girl was last seen playing with a man identified as Ramesh Dhakad of Kishanpura village in Bhilwara. They found that even the man was missing. A few people then rushed to Kishanpura, caught Ramesh and brought him back to Laxmipura.

Ramesh told the victim’s family that the girl was playing near the well located in the vicinity of the venue where the marriage was scheduled to take place. The police was informed about the missing girl, following which they sent a civil defence team from the district headquarters. The well was emptied and the girl’s body was recovered from it. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors pronounced her dead.

As per police, the accused took the girl to an enclosure next to the house at night and tried to molest her. When she opposed her, he threw her in the well, leading to her death by drowning. The police were waiting for the postmortem report, which would reveal whether the minor was raped.

The police have filed a case against the accused and arrested him.

Besides, the victim’s family has also alleged that Ramesh was a serial offender and before targeting the girl, he had inappropriately touched a boy and bitten his private parts. Ramesh was spooked after the boy cried out and fled from the spot but not before taking the three-year-old girl with him, who was asleep at that time.