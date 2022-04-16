Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday took to Twitter to remember his sister Michelle Vadra on her 21st death anniversary.

In a tweet, Robert Vadra paid tributes to her deceased sister, saying she will be remembered and missed each day.

“RIP Michelle, you are remembered & missed each day,” tweeted Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, Robert Vadra remembering her sister, who died in a car accident on April 16, 2001.

Reportedly, Michelle Vadra, sister of Robert Vadra, and another woman died in a car crash killed when the car in which they were travelling mysteriously overturned near Behror in Alwar district of Rajasthan on April 16, 2001.

Six others, including two children, were injured in the accident, which occurred when they were returning to Delhi from Jaipur. The Rajasthan police had said that the vehicle overturned after one of its tyres burst.

Michelle and another woman died on the spot. The bodies were sent to Delhi, while the injured were taken to the local hospital.

Interestingly, Ashok Gehlot, the current chief minister of Rajasthan and a close aide of Sonia Gandhi, was the chief minister of the state when Michelle died in an accident in Rajasthan.

Priyanka Gandhi’s estranged brother-in-law and father-in-law also died mysteriously

Two years after Robert Vadra’s sister Michelle died mysteriously in an accident, Richard Vadra – the estranged brother of Priyanka Gandhi’s husband, was found dead in a hotel room in Moradabad on September 20, 2003.

Intriguingly, no details are available on why Richard committed suicide. There are also no details pertaining to the investigation carried out after Richard’s death. Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh then.

In 2009, Rajendra Vadra, father of Robert Vadra, was also found dead at a guest house in the Yusuf Sarai area in New Delhi. Rajendra Vadra had allegedly died of suicide as Vadra was found with an ironing cord around his neck.

The Delhi police had initially claimed that a heart attack caused the death, but later it was revealed that Priyanka Gandhi’s father-in-law had died due to suicide. Again, there was no official statement from the Congres party or the Gandhi family.

There are no details pertaining to the suspicious death of Robert Vadra’s father, and the investigation details are also not in the public domain.

Reportedly, Robert Vadra was not on good terms with his father and brother after they had tried to gain favours by pretending to act on his behalf. Robert Vadra had also placed ads in newspapers, declaring that he had nothing to do with his father, Rajinder, and brother, Richard.

The Congress party had also directed all its Chief Ministers, PCC chiefs and CLP leaders to be aware that Robert Vadra had severed ties with his father and brother, and no favour they sought in Robert’s name should be entertained.

It is alleged that Robert Vadra had snapped ties with his father and brother for approaching a Congress CM over a contract for a major project, using Priyanka’s name. Another Congress leader had claimed that Rajinder Vadra had asked him for a favour by sending his visiting card with “father-in-law of Priyanka” boldly pencilled on it.