'Historian' S Irfan Habib clarifies he's not leaving India after netizens offer to sponsor tickets

Historian S Irfan Habib made a tweet on Sunday in which he stated that staying ‘here’ is not a good idea for him and he will be deciding about this within some time. The tweet was made at 09:40 PM on April 24. The tweet read, “I feel many times that staying here is not a very good idea. May be watch for a few more more days and decide.”

However, after netizens offered him tickets to countries like Syria, Afghanistan and Pakistan, the ‘historian’ made another tweet clarifying that he meant Twitter when he mentioned ‘here’ and not India. The tweet in the thread read, “Staying here means twitter and not India. I see some confusion. India is my home.”

Apparently, Irfan Habib’s U-turn was prompted by netizens mocking him after they assumed he was considering leaving the country. Several users slammed him after he posted the initial tweet, claiming that he is not supposed to share anything he wants. Users even offered to finance his plane tickets and cab fare to the airport.

A Twitter user suggested that he consider settling in Pakistan, Afghanistan, Yemen, Libya, or Iran.

Some people stated that they will pay for his plane tickets and cab rides as well.

Another user mocked him, saying that Irfan has made a lot of money by plagiarising at ICHR, but he will gladly pay for his one-way trip.

Another user commended him for finally confessing how ignorance caused him to write the wrong history, as a result of which an entire generation of India’s original native civilization had to endure years of torment in order to return home to their gods.

According to S Irfan Habib’s Twitter profile, he is a Historian of Science and Modern Political History based in New Delhi, and he is not to be confused with Professor Irfan Habib of Mughal history at Aligarh Muslim University.