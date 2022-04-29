Friday, April 29, 2022
News Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Action expected against Nishad party MLA who stopped bulldozing of illegal property of supporter

A video showing Ketki Singh of Nishad Party, the MLA from Bansdih constituency, yelling at and threatening a Tehsildar for taking action on an illegal encroachment has gone viral

OpIndia Staff
UP: CM Yogi may take action against MLA who stopped bulldozer
A screengrab of the viral video.
110

According to reports, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken serious note of an incident and may take action against an MLA who was seen threatening administrative officers who were on their way to demolish an unlawful encroachment on government land.

A video showing Ketki Singh of Nishad Party, the MLA from Bansdih constituency, yelling at and threatening a Tehsildar for taking action on an illegal encroachment has gone viral. It can be seen in the video that she is scolding the officer and asking him to answer why he did not stop the demolition even after the MLA ordered it to halt.

In the video, it can be seen that first, the MLA inquired about the basis for the demolition, to which the officer responded that the home was erected on Gram Sabha land, which was unlawful, and so he was taking action. Following that, the MLA threatened to set fire to the Tehsil office if her supporter’s home was destroyed. During the conversation, her supporters became upset and were heard shouting that it is an issue of the MLA’s honour, not “razing a house.” 

Deep Shikha Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate in Bansdih, clarified the issue, saying the problem had come to light through social media. The SDM made a statement that reads, “A new construction was being raised for the past two to three days in a house built by a man on government land. Despite being asked repeatedly by the Tehsil administration, the construction continued.”

According to a senior official from the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, CM Yogi has been made aware of the situation and action would be taken against the MLA if necessary. The case is being investigated, according to District Magistrate Ballia Inder Vikram Singh.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

