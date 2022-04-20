Days after music legend Ilayaraja praised PM Modi for his developmental policies, Veteran Tamil Actor and Director Bhagyaraj was seen hailing the Prime Minister and lashing out at his critics. Bhagyaraj was speaking at a book launch ceremony held at the BJP office in Chennai alongside BJP state President K Annamalai.

On Tuesday, Bhagyaraj launched the book “Prime Minister’s People’s Welfare Schemes – New India 2022” in Chennai. Speaking at the event, he said, “It is a matter of pride for the Prime Minister that good plans go to the people. The name of Prime Minister Modi is written in the minds of the people. I am very proud to have received this book.”

“India needs such an energetic Prime Minister. It is really hard to face difficult situations. In other words, whatever may be the Kashmir issue, the Sri Lankan issue or the Ukraine war, there will always be criticism. Negative criticisms keep flooding against him irrespective of how he acts as PM” Bhagyaraj expressed. He added, “People would always criticize him for visiting abroad countries often. I would wonder how would he visit that many countries without rest!”

Lashing out at PM Modi’s critics, Bhagyaraj said, “Those who criticize Prime minister Modi are the ones who were born through preterm birth. Such people won’t speak good things and won’t be ready to listen to others as well. Prime minister Modi’s name is written on the hearts of people.”

Heaping praise on state BJP President K Annamalai, Bhagyaraj said, “It is a matter of pride that Annamalai has been declared the BJP state president. Many have praised him for his excellent work in Bangalore when he worked as a police officer. I was amazed when he went to Karnataka and spoke proudly about him. Thus, a special person for Tamil Nadu has been announced as the BJP leader.”

Bhagyaraj’s comments have come a few days after noted music composer Ilayaraja drew parallels between Babasaheb Ambedkar and PM Narendra Modi saying both of them were ‘striking personalities’ who ‘believed in action than a mere thought exercise’.