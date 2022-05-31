National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah made a controversial remark following the targeted killing of a Hindu woman, a teacher who was shot dead by Islamic terrorists in Kashmir earlier today.

“Abhi Maare Jayenge Sab,” Abdullah said when asked about the killing of Rajni Bala, the wife of Raj Kumaar of Samba district, who was working at a High School in the Gopalpora area, outside which some Islamic terrorists shot her to death today morning.

On May 31, the Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter about another targeted killing of a Hindu migrant teacher in Kulgam district’s Gopalpora area. This is the second such cowardly incident within a week and the third this month where a Hindu migrant has been targeted by Islamic terrorists in the valley.

Kashmir Zone Police informed that the woman teacher received critical gunshot injuries and was admitted to a hospital. Unfortunately, the teacher succumbed to her injuries.

The area has been cordoned off and the security forces are on the lookout for the terrorists involved in the dastardly incident. The Kashmir Police has assured that the terrorists will soon be identified and neutralised.

An alarming increase in the spate of targeted killings of Hindus in Kashmir

The number of such cowardly targeted attacks by Islamic terrorists has recently increased in the valley. On May 25, OpIndia reported about the killing of a TV actress and singer named Amreen Bhat in the Budgaon district in Jammu and Kashmir. According to police sources, actor Amreen Bhat and her 10-year-old nephew Farhan were fired upon by terrorists outside their home at Kongoipora-Hushroo. Both of them were immediately rushed to the hospital, but Amreen succumbed to the injuries. The police informed that three terrorists of the banned terror group LeT were involved in this heinous terror incident.

On May 12, a Kashmiri Hindu youth, working for the revenue department, Rahul Bhat was killed by militants in Budgam district. Within 24-hours of the dastardly killing of the government employee, the security forces neutralized the three terrorists involved in the act.

‘Deaths are happening in Kashmir…a large part of the UT is filled with army personnel’: Farooq Abdullah at an event in Delhi

Earlier yesterday, Farooq Abdullah said he would not be at peace until the centre won the hearts of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing an event in Delhi, Abdullah said, “I will not be at peace until you win the hearts of the people in Jammu and Kashmir. There cannot be peace in Jammu and Kashmir till you win the hearts of the people…”

“Deaths are happening every day in Kashmir. There is not a single day when deaths are not taking place in the Union Territory. A large part of the Union Territory has been filled with army personnel. The Army cannot always win the hearts of the people. Instead, love is needed there. They (the Centre) need to understand that,” Abdullah said while implying that attacks in Kashmir are happening because the Centre continues to deploy Army in the Valley.